Couple rescue bride hitchhiking to her own wedding: “They were my guardian angels”

A couple made a bride’s wish come true as they helped her get to her wedding after she was forced to hitchhike.

What are the details?

Shenice Beirne was already running 20 minutes late to her wedding ceremony when the vintage car she had rented for the big day suddenly broke down on the side of the road.

“The most unimaginable thing happened to me on Saturday on my wedding day. My lovely wedding car broke down on the way to the church. Already running 20 minutes late and 25 minutes away from the church, the car decided to break down. After borrowing the chauffeur’s phone and ringing a couple of taxis who were extremely unhelpful what do I do? Yes, I get out on a lane and hitchhike!” the woman posted on social media.

What happened next?

The bride and her sister had no choice but to start waving to passing cars. In the end, a couple pulled over and asked if they could help.

“My sister and I stood in the road in my big white dress waving down cars. We had one guy who stopped in a van who was so lovely but didn’t have space to take us, so we continued to wave down cars. After around 15 minutes… yes 15 whole minutes of cars and cars passing someone who was obviously on the way to their wedding, someone finally stopped to see if we were ok and offered us a lift to the church. They were my guardian angels,” the bride wrote in her post.

Matt and Michelle Moore took the group of women to the wedding ceremony, according to Sunnyskyz. Before they left the church Shenice made sure to take a picture with the people who had saved the day.

“I honestly cannot thank them enough for stopping and taking the time out of their afternoon to give us a lift to the church. I am ever so grateful! You guys are amazing!” the woman concluded.

How did people react?

The wave of happiness and good cheer could be felt online too, and many users shared how the happy ending was a great way to top off the wedding.

“What a way to start your marriage! So glad this lovely couple stopped to help. You now have a true and unusual wedding day story to tell!” one user wrote.

“There are some wonderful people in the world, they were so helpful,” was another comment.

“Oh, my goodness. That’s something you’ll never forget! Something to tell the grandkids” was another take on it.

“Great story! Good to hear it all worked out in the end.”

“This is a beautiful story even if you were late, you are smiling and looking amazing!”

And indeed, no makeup session could bring more of that glow that comes from love and kindness.