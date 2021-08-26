Flat tire turns into new friend for Door Dash driver

Ordering your favorite meal or a whole grocery list is now only a few clicks away on your mobile app. But the way delicious ingredients reach you and what happens behind the scenes to set up fast and stress-free delivery is a bit more complicated than that.

When Door Dash Food delivery worker Luciano Godinez Odin got a flat tire on his bicycle right in the middle of doing two food deliveries, he knew there was no way he could still make it on time, according to USA Today.

As he was limping along the sidewalk a stranger, who also happened to be a fellow Door Dash delivery worker in New York City rode by on his own bike. Sonam Tshering Singye definitely knew how important it was to reach your destination on time.

Singye wasn’t able to fix Odin’s flat tire, but he didn’t abandon him. Instead, he did the next best thing for him.

He gave him his bike so he could complete the delivery. Luciano made the deliveries and came back quickly. A week later they met again, and they have been fast friends ever since. They both know that delivering meals on time is key to keeping their jobs. And helping each other meet their goals turned out to be the best choice in a difficult situation.

This story also serves as a reminder about what it takes to receive your order. Don’t be in a hurry to give negative feedback for small delays. They may be due to unavoidable risks and someone’s job could depend on your review.