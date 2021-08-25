Kindness in action: Atlanta officer gives shoes to man standing out in the rain

Pexels

An Atlanta police officer went out of her way to do an act of kindness. And even though she meant it as an instant gift, it turned out the shoes had to bide their time until they got to their intended owner.

In the end, the man walking barefoot in the rain can be comfortable again and knows that someone was thinking about him and trying to help with goodwill.

What are the details?

One lucky pair of shoes found their owner after two attempts. And now he gets to keep them and be warm no matter how often it rains.

Officer S. Thomas noticed a man walking on the sidewalk without shoes while it was raining. She went closer and asked him if he needed shoes and socks. As soon as he said “yes”, she ran to buy him some shoes. However, the man was gone by the time she came back with the gift, according to MSN.

She didn’t give up on helping him, though. The officer put the shoes in her trunk and kept carrying them around hoping he would turn up soon.

A few days later, while she was off duty and working at a local grocery store, she suddenly noticed the same man standing outside. The officer went to her car, took the shoes out, and gave them to the man.

He was very surprised and couldn’t believe that a gift would show up out of the blue. He soon realized that he could keep the shoes and this act of kindness certainly went a long way in proving to him that there are always people who will support you. It doesn’t matter if they’re strangers. Good deeds and compassion create a special bond that goes beyond anything.