Wendy's opens first Walmart restaurant. Strawberry Frosty and Jalapeno Cheddar Nuggets on the menu

Pexels

Wendy’s just opened its first location inside a Walmart in Ohio. And it’s not just the regular menu items that you can find there.

Exclusive nugget and frosty sundae flavors will make you come back and bring friends too.

What are the details?

Wendy’s just opened its first Walmart restaurant in Heath, Ohio, according to Insider. The menu has variations from the typical one and the new flavors will surely become top picks in no time.

The size is different too. The Wendy's Hamburger Stand that is now inside Walmart is a lot smaller than the usual restaurant. It has “a look and feel that's whimsical, reflecting our brand identity in a unique and modern way,” Wendy's spokesperson said for the outlet.

The location will offer customers some of the classic items on the menu and everyone who decides to go will also get the chance to try exclusive items that can only be found there. You will be able to order Nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors and the store will also have a new strawberry frosty flavor.

And if you love your frozen treats, keep in mind that the stand will be selling frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.

“There are big opportunities for Wendy's to reach consumers where they live, work, and play, and that includes non-traditional venues where we have captive market audiences like airports, universities, and retail environments, like Walmart. We know that Wendy's fans are looking for great food on the go, at a reasonable price, to feed themselves and their families,” the spokesperson added.