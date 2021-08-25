Waitress in tears after thank you note from widow: “She needed an ear”

Pixabay

A waitress arrived to start her shift not knowing that her service and goodwill were about to change someone’s life in a major way.

The handwritten note Megan King got from a widow along with her tip show just how important it is to reach out to people who are alone. Blessings are just around the corner and one good deed or a kind smile could give someone the strength they need to get through the most difficult time in their lives.

What are the details?

King told Newsweek that she got the touching note during the weekend.

“She came in about halfway through my 17-hour shift, and it was on Sunday, which is always pretty busy. About halfway through her meal, it started to slow down so we chatted for a few minutes. Small talk, nothing too deep. She told me she was almost 70 and has been slowing down a bit. She said she just wanted to stop by an old favorite for a bite,” the waitress recalled.

The woman looked “a bit sad” while she sat eating her meal and she looked toward King many times.

“In retrospect, I wish I would've taken her quiet as an invitation. I think that's what she wanted, looking back. She kept looking up at me, so I assumed something wasn't right with her meal or that she needed something. I guess she did, in a way. She needed an ear,” King said.

Even though she wishes she had spent more time with the woman, the note she received shows that her attentiveness did make a positive impact.

“Thank you very much for your kind service. This was my first time eating out alone since my husband passed. I was hoping I could get through it,” the note read.

“I was very surprised. I had to use the restroom to get myself together enough to tend to my other tables even though I really didn't have time to take a rest,” she shared.

How did people react?

Many online users were touched by what happened.

“That's super sad, but also sweet at the same time. I just want to give whoever wrote this note a hug,” one user wrote.

Unfortunately, some critics picked on the size of the tip, which appeared to be small.

“Are you crying because of that 1-dollar tip or the note because I would be crying because of the first one,” was an acid comment.

However, King defended her customer. She made it clear that the widow’s meal cost $11 and she left a $3 tip.

“Not everyone can afford to tip well. Old people who live on fixed income deserve to get out for a nice meal. Big tippers make up for it anyway. I’m serving them, you aren’t. I’m standing by that, thanks,” she replied to all the negativity building up.

“A lot of our customers are older and living on fixed incomes, so they tip what they can. They are always welcome, no matter how much or little they tip,” King told the outlet.

As for the widow who left the note, she feels that her tip was “more than enough. She was sweet and easy to take care of.”