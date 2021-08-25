Nurse brushes and braids patients’ hair on days off: “Makes them feel like they’re home again”

A Las Vegas ER nurse decided to help her patients both during her shifts and in her free time. She volunteers to pamper patients by brushing and braiding their hair, according to ABC affiliate KNTV.

What are the details?

Brooke Johns, who has been a nurse for more than 2 years, spends most of her days off at Southern Hills Hospital, where she brushes or braids patients’ hair and brings them the connection and kindness they need.

“There's something therapeutic about the human touch, as well,” she told KNTV. She sees people at their worst, very tired and often too uncomfortable to take care of their appearance.

The nurse is convinced that brushing and braiding their hair goes beyond vanity and it is more about a human touch that speeds up healing.

“Human talking, human touching, it's that connection that we're all hard-wired for,” Johns explained.

Her special journey began five months ago when one of her friends was battling illness in the hospital.

“Her hair was very snarled; she was too weak to brush it out herself and it was something she was very worried about. So, one of the times I was up there I was able to brush out her hair and braid it, and just talk with her. She was a different person when I left that room,” Johns recalled.

The care Johns provides is essential during uncertain times like these.

“There’s a lot of isolation. You can’t have visitors or someone to come in with you or hold your hand and to have someone just to be able to braid your hair makes you feel like you’re at home again.”

And since kindness is contagious, other nurses are starting to join Johns in her compassion mission.

“Nurses, in general, get into this to help other people,” she concluded.