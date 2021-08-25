Dog missing for weeks shows up at Walmart, greets owner working at the register

Walmart has it all, from produce and groceries to clothes, TVs, or auto parts. And when you get lucky you can even find your best friend there! That’s what happened to an Alabama woman who had given up hope of ever finding Abby.

The dog had disappeared leaving behind her collar, but the fur baby was very clever. She turned up to meet her owner right at the Walmart register where she works.

What are the details?

Abby, a 4-year-old black-and-white fur baby, went missing in Dothan, Alabama. A collar and an empty tie-out line were left behind the dog and her family tried to find her for weeks, according to Good News Network.

June Rountree and her husband looked everywhere in their neighborhood and even went door-to-door hoping to find their best friend, but it was all to no avail.

Three weeks went by, and their hopes were slowly dwindling, but then something extraordinary happened. June was working her weekend shift at the Walmart register when a hubbub caught her attention.

A dog was running loose in the store, and it was cleverly dodging shoppers and staff trying to catch her. She went through several departments, apparently in search of something specific that she just couldn’t find.

“I was like, ‘What in the world is happening?’” customer service associate Danielle Robinette said for The Washington Post.

The dog’s race didn’t stop until she got to June’s post, register No. 6. And it was obvious she didn’t want to check out. The dog was checking in and making up for the lost time. June couldn’t believe what she was seeing, but the dog dashing in front of the 10 items in line was her long-absent Abby!

“I called her name, and she came to me. I bent over and hugged her. I completely lost it then. I couldn’t speak. I was in complete shock and just couldn’t believe it,” the woman shared with WaPo.

No one knows how Abby spent those three weeks away from her family, but she came back in great shape. The Rountrees think that someone gave her regular meals even if they couldn’t catch her and they’re thankful that people were kind to their fur baby when she was on her own.

Abby had come to the Walmart parking lot a few times with June so she must have recognized the place and come searching for her.

And if Walmart doesn’t have a happy reunions aisle it should definitely open one and keep it stocked! They had one pawsomely satisfied customer that day!