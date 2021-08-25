Krispy Kreme doubles sweet deal for vaccines: “Two amazing doughnuts with our heartfelt thanks”

Back in March, you could get one free Original Glazed doughnut every single day you brought your vaccination card with you, no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme is now doubling up on that tempting offer for a whole week!

What are the details?

From March until now the doughnut and coffee chain has given out more than 2.5 million free doughnuts. And today they let everyone know that the sweet treats are changing and … doubling in size!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

From August 30 to September 5 anyone who got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can receive two free Original Glazed doughnuts on showing their vaccination card at Krispy Kreme locations.

This move is part of the “Show You Heart” campaign and to celebrate the initiative one of the free doughnuts given to each customer will be heart-shaped in the weeklong special offer.

“We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now. We're not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heartfelt thanks,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena stated.

The brand also guaranteed that the “one free doughnut” promotion will be on until the end of 2021.

Where can you redeem the tasty offer?

“This offer can be redeemed while in shop or drive-thru. This offer is not available through online ordering nor delivery,” according to Krispy Kreme.

What if there are several people in your car? Can each get his doughnuts?

“Each guest in the same vehicle that has their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can participate in the promo.”

Does a sticker qualify to fulfill the requirement?

“A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card needs to be provided to receive the offer. A sticker stating the guest has received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer.”

What if you don’t want to get the vaccine?

“If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, you can still purchase an Original Glazed Heart doughnut for one week, 8/30 – 9/5 to share with a friend or family member,” the chain explains.