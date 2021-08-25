Furry “porch pirate” steals Amazon box “Mad you didn’t get Charmin”

Amazon deliveries can be tricky at times and sometimes packages will end up on your neighbor’s porch instead of yours. This time a homeowner in Connecticut got the order on time but had quite a surprise on spotting the fluffy brown intruder on security video. And he didn’t wait to get permission, what was inside was just too tempting.

What are the details?

Kristin Levine from Bristol, Connecticut, shared a video of an unusual Amazon package theft. The “intruder” had a lot of fur and went for the box without hesitating. He didn’t fear pursuit either as he walked slowly away with the box full of toilet paper, according to The Star-Telegram.

The woman caught on video surveillance a bear that suddenly felt like toilet paper would be just the thing to have out there in the woods.

“We’re definitely used to bears around our neighborhood. Although I’ve never actually had one take a package before! And this guy was quite a big one!” Levine said for McClatchy News.

The bear didn’t complete the theft, though. He dropped the box and the tooth-punctured package was returned to the resident.

What was inside?

Well, it turns out the bear was very interested in … toilet paper! The package was full of lavender-scented Angel Soft toilet paper.

“Perhaps the bear just wanted a lavender-scented tush?” the woman wrote on social media.

“He was mad you didn’t get Charmin,” one user commented.

“Well, there’s our answer, bears do in the woods,” another user joked about the scented incident.