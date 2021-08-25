TikTok milk crate challenge can lead to serious injury, doctors warn

The “milk crate challenge” has gone wild on social media since the beginning of this month. A medical expert and TikToker warns it can cause “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

What are the details?

The trend is about stacking up milk crates in a pyramid resembling a star shape. The social media “challenge” is for each user to walk across all the milk crates without them collapsing under their weight and making them fall. Many attempts have been live-streamed, sometimes with painful results.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Dr. Karan Rangarajan, a general surgeon who has over 4 million followers on TikTok, shared with The Insider that this challenge is “incredibly dangerous.”

“The milk crate challenge poses a high risk of exposing yourself to orthopedic injuries as well as injuries to the head and neck as a result of falling or from the crates themselves,” he explained.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Shawn Anthony also told Today that he has been treating “many orthopedic injuries as a result of the falls from these challenges.”

The challenge started out on Facebook then quickly spread to TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. It has gained incredible popularity with the hashtags #cratechallenge and #milkcratechallenge and it now has over 83.8 million views.

While the feat seems easy in the beginning, the pyramid usually turns wobbly and gives way once the participant gets to the top and has to scramble down.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off,” a TikTok spokesperson stated for McClatchy News.

Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician with Wellstar Health System in Georgia, also points out that the risks range from minor to “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

“There’s a lot of bad ideas out there on the internet and this is one of them. Teenagers sometimes think they can get away with things that don’t seem that dangerous to them,” Doyle said for McClatchy News.