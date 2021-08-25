Alabama pizza place offers to “hire anyone”: “If you can’t find a job, call us”

The labor shortage is affecting many restaurant owners, so a pizzeria in Albama turned to social media for an unusual job posting.

What are the details?

Dave's Pizza, in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, has offered to “literally hire anyone,” proving that restaurants are still having a hard time attracting workers.

“Dave's Pizza, in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, If you're on unemployment and can't find a job, call us; we'll hire you,” the post on social media says.

Restaurants across the state are trying hard to find workers and many say that existing staff members get exhausted trying to keep up with customers. Dave’s Pizza didn’t give any details about the roles it’s offering. Comments on the post asking about pay did not get a clear answer.

The pizzeria declined to say publicly what the starting pay would be. Instead, interested candidates are advised to visit the place and ask to talk to one of the managers.

“Come introduce yourself, if you have a resume bring it; let's talk. Ask to speak to a manager,” was the pizzeria’s reply to the question.
“We can start the conversation by you providing what the pay range is,” one user said.
“Not willing to let folks know what you pay upfront? Do they have to come in and be interviewed first? Definitely not best practice and maybe part of the reason you're having a hard time hiring anyone,” was another opinion.

The pizzeria also said wages would vary depending on skills, education, and experience.

What do you think of this offer? Does it sound tempting in the middle of a national job hunt?

