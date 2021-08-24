French bakery taking over McDonald’s in your local Walmart. Pizza on the menu

Pexels

You may be wondering what’s the French bakery La Madeleine doing inside your favorite Walmart? As it turns out, the Dallas-based restaurant is taking over several locations after longtime tenant McDonald’s is leaving.

What are the details?

La Madeleine, a Dallas dining staple since 1983, brings you a little piece of France that you can call your own in the middle of a busy day.

What if you could get that in your neighborhood Walmart? The French bakery is starting to land in several Walmart Supercenters around Dallas-Fort Worth. This is happening at the same time as McDonald’s is pulling out of some Walmart locations.

La Madeleine Express has opened so far in Walmart Supercenters. In July the bakery offered tasty treats in Garland and Rowlett, and it opened its doors in Cleburne this month.

There will be seven more until October, as The Dallas Morning News reports. For now, it is more of a test and the number of French bakeries could soon expand based on customer loyalty.

“The pandemic pushed us five years ahead on our initiatives because we had to survive,” La Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur said for the outlet.

Walmart may well be a ticket to different markets and to reaching a whole new set of customers.

“They told us they wanted a brand that wasn’t everywhere and a bit more exclusive. We thought it was a good opportunity for us to get more exposure.”

La Madeleine is currently on an initiative to get more of its products in grocery stores. Their items have recently been added to Kroger, Market Street, and H-E-B stores. La Madeleine Express adds to that experience by selling soups, jams, butter croissants, salad dressings, frozen chocolate, and ganache.

The menu includes the brand’s signature chicken Caesar salad and tomato basil soup. The surprise is that you can also get pizza. This is one of the new items included in the Express concept strategy.

“So far what we can say is that we’re seeing a very positive reaction from the customer. In the first quarter of next year, we’ll make a decision to keep the 10 or go bigger,” Ladouceur shared with the outlet.

And if the pizza initiative goes well in the Express bakeries, it will also be offered in the La Madeleine restaurants. While pizza may seem like a revelation on the menu, France does have a delicious selection of flatbreads and pizzas. It remains to be seen how tasty the toppings and crust turn out to be.

Is McDonald’s completely out at Walmart?

Not at all. There will be McDonald’s restaurants in specific Walmart locations. Their tenant status has not ended.

“There will still be McDonald’s inside certain Walmart locations,” McDonald’s spokesman Christopher Stanley said for the outlet.

Where can you find La Madeleine Express?

La Madeleine will be opening in the following Walmart Supercenters by October:

Cleburne: 1616 W. Henderson St.

Dallas: 1521 N. Cockrell Hill Road

Denton: 2850 W. University Drive

Fort Worth: 6300 Oakmont Blvd.

Garland: 5302 N. Garland Avenue

Granbury: 735 E. Highway 377

Lewisville: 190 E. Round Grove Road

Mesquite: 200 U.S. Highway 80 E

North Richland Hills: 6401 N.E. Loop 820

Rowlett: 2501 Lakeview Parkway.