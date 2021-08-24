Inclusion redefined: Old Navy puts together all women sizes. Same price for all

Pexels

Old Navy is no longer keeping a separate section for women-plus sizes in its San Francisco stores. The retailer will be offering all sizes together from now on. And for the same price. This is all part of a campaign meant to “redefine size inclusion.”

What are the details?

All 1,200 Old Navy stores have women’s style from size 0 to 28. And from now on they will all be showcased together, in the same section. Mannequins are also being changed to reflect all sizes. There will be different ones for sizes 4, 12, and 18.

The effect can be seen online too. Old Navy has merged the separate collections for women and integrated them into a collection that starts from size 00 and goes up to 30. The way the photos look is redesigned as well.

Customers are now able to toggle between model sizes four,12, and 18 to get a better idea of the way a particular clothing item would suit different bodies. This move is the very essence of the new BODEQUALITY campaign.

“Let’s start a fashion revolution. Now in all stores, online, wherever you find us, you’ll find all styles, sizes, same prices. (The same style is the same price no matter the size!) Because you deserve it and your friends do too,” the Gap Inc.-owned brand states about the emerging initiative.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size. BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs,” Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy said.

The associates in all stores will also play important roles in this reshaping of fashion concepts. There will be extensive training sessions meant to create an environment where each shopper feels like they belong in the Old Navy store.

“We set out to understand what women of all sizes wanted from fashion and the shopping experience and were inspired to revolutionize every area of our business - from how we fit and design our products, to how we communicate to customers in stores and online - to ensure that all women feel welcome and represented,” Alison Partridge Stickney, head of women’s and maternity merchandising at Old Navy, explained.