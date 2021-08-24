Kindness wins: Visually impaired girl and bus driver are best buddies thanks to her determination

A fourth-grader from Greenville and her bus driver get along great and have become best friends. The little girl now thinks her bus ride is the best part of the day.

What are the details?

A’dalynn Williams is 9 years old and goes to Carver Elementary School in Greenville. The little girl is also visually impaired.

Her mother used to drive her to school each day for years until one day A’dalynn decided to try the bus. And taking the school bus changed her life. Once Mr. Ryan, the driver, came into the picture, both their lives got so much better!

The little girl’s mother shared on TikTok how great her daughter and the driver get along. The video shows A’dalynn getting on and off the bus in her own time due to the care of Mr. Ryan. The clip got a wave of positive energy, with over 1 million views.

“Better be careful,” Mr. Ryan warns A'dalynn when the little stumbles on a few tricky steps.

“I’m clumsy,” the little girl replies.

“I am too. Clumsy people can’t walk together,” the driver jokes.

Her mother said the two of them are now great friends and the bus ride is the little girl’s favorite part of the day.

It is nice to be helped but when you actually manage to do it by yourself it gets to a whole new level. And the little girl’s mother is proud she did it all on her own. She managed to get on the bus the very first time she tried it. And that’s no small accomplishment!

We would all love to meet a driver like Mr. Ryan, encouraging, kind, and making jokes at the right time.