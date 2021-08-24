What gives? 27 million adult “kids” moving back in with parents

Pexels

The pandemic has left everyone struggling, particularly the young. Many of them have lost their jobs and can’t afford to pay rent anymore. The toll is an emotional and financial one and most often the solution is to move back with their parents.

Almost half of all 18 to 29-year-olds are now back in their parents’ houses.

What are the details?

Young Americans are seeing pay cuts or don’t have a job at all. Most of them have less money in their savings accounts, so nearly 27 million young adults had to move back in with their parents to make ends meet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Stewart Fields, a certified financial planner with Openair Advisors, joined Good Day to give tips on how to handle the change and avoid any arguments or financial fallouts.

It will be a tough conversation as a parent, but you do need to make sure you do these things when your child moves back in:

1. Clarify expectations

“With an adult child moving back in, this is a good time to drop a contract that could list utilities, rent. Look for ways that they can help out, so having a written contract could really help out that conversation down the road. Maybe even include a projected move-in date. Determining how much they can really help is going to be a good start,” according to the specialist.

2. Teach financial independence

“Pull out their budget, see where their money is going. It’s a good time to look at what’s necessary and what’s not.”

3. Consider your own needs

“Parents are sacrificing their own financial wellness right now to help out their children. While it’s ok to help your kids, make sure your own finances are in order before you give out money,” is Stewart Fields’s recommendation.

4. Seek a financial advisor

Not necessarily to plan out your whole budget. Keep in mind that if you’re struggling a financial advisor can also play the role of a mediator and explain what’s going on to everyone involved, thus preventing arguments or conflicts.