Georgia woman shares secret to long life on turning 100: “Treat everybody right, love them. Serve The Lord”

Mrs. Marie Robinson paused for a few minutes to dance to the tune played for her grand entrance at the event center decorated in white where dozens of her friends and family came to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

She has seen a century pass and gathered invaluable experience. Hers is a life well-lived as all the people who know her can tell.

What are the details?

Before starting to celebrate, the centenarian stopped close to a row of candles. Each one was placed near a photo of her loved ones who passed away before her. She lit a candle for her late husband, Moses Robinson, who was by her side for many years.

The couple had 9 children, four who went before her and five who are still with her. She was also blessed with 35 grandchildren and 101 great-grandchildren. She’s even lucky enough to have 18 great-great-grandchildren, according to Fox News.

“I raised a lot of children. In this place, where we are now. They love me and they know I love them,” the woman shared with the station.
Her family describes her as a “virtuous woman.”

“This Phenomenal Proverbs 31 woman has shared her time and talents as a wife, mother, friend and sister the oldest of 3 siblings, a motivator fearless leader, and the fear of God. She is a prayer warrior and a servant to all who want to advance the lives of others. She has been an extraordinary role model to her family, friends, members of her church, and the DeKalb County community. She is a giver and loves to serve others,” they all wrote about her.

“I feel good! God has blessed me! My secret is to treat everybody right. And love everybody. Don’t hate anybody. That’s the only way we’re going to make it to the Kingdom. Serve the Lord,” Robinson said.

Her family members appreciate the centenarian’s guidance but also love her more tangible gifts such as her fried chicken, biscuits, and potatoes salad that she makes on special occasions.

“The one thing I would like to say to the young people is to raise their children right. Because you know that the young people, they don’t seem to understand. But us old people need to teach them what’s right. Raise them right, tell them how to love one another. And just keep on trusting in the Lord and He will make a way for you,” was her message to future generations.

