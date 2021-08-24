Lucky load: Cleveland crew finds $25,000 gift from grandma in 4,500 tons of trash

Pexels

Gary Capan, the operations supervisor at Republic Services, got a call from a very agitated woman telling him that she’d lost something incredibly important in the garbage.

As it turned out, a gift from her grandmother had been thrown out. It was $25,000 no less, forgotten in an envelope in the freezer.

What are the details?

One Ohio family threw the garbage out but then realized that in the freezer there was an envelope with cash. The local waste management crew acted fast and found the lucky bag that had the money, according to Fox News.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Capan said the family threw out the bag with the cash because they needed more room to put food in the freezer.

“The grandma was like, ‘Hey, there's an envelope with $25,000 in there, don't lose that,’ and she's like, 'Grandma, I already lost that, it's in the garbage,'” Capan shared with the outlet.

Capan and his crew realized that this would be a challenging search, like trying to find a needle in a haystack. 4,500 tons of trash get dumped in the landfill six days a week, but the family got lucky. The driver who picked up their trash hadn’t had time to drop off the load yet, so he was directed to bring all the garbage for that day to a local recycling center.

Once the trash was in, “it was all hands on deck to find the cash.”

Capan and 11 other people searched through the rubbish and didn’t give up until they found the lucky bag with grandma’s envelope. The money was given back to the family.

“Fast action and incredible teamwork resulted in a happy ending for the Lorain County family,” Dan Schoewe, the operations manager at the recycling center, said.