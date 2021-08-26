Best treehouses for rent in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Staycation is a new type of vacation where an individual or family spends a short holiday in their home or somewhere near their home. This type of vacation has a huge demand, especially among millennials. Here are some recommendation treehouses in Atlanta that you can rent for daily use:

1. Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest

Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest is located at 1152 Fayetteville Rd SE, Atlanta. This treehouse is listed as one of the most Wish-Listed Airbnbs in the world. The house is set up for up to three guests and there is a parking lot for up to two cars outside the gate. Children below 12 are not allowed to stay for safety reasons.

You can also interact with many animals within the property such as cats, dogs, llamas, alpacas, chickens, and many more. The owners raise them as pets and allow the guests to play with them for a new experience. The treehouse is surrounded by a bamboo forest that grows naturally since the 1940s. Everyone who wants to rent this treehouse can visit the Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest's official website or call (678) 595-0038.

2. The ATL Treehouse

The ATL Treehouse is located at East Point, Atlanta. This treehouse provides 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms for a maximum of two guests. This house lies on a 400 years old oak tree 25 feet high above the ground. You will be provided with full privacy. There are a balcony, a grill place, and a backyard within the property. Pets and children are not allowed to stay for safety reasons. Everyone who wants to rent this treehouse can visit The ATL Treehouse on Airbnb's official website.

