Best LGBT bars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - LGBT community, or known as an acronym for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, is a community that promotes, supports, and celebrates a cultural acceptance for diversity and sexual freedom. This cultural acceptance generates many LGBT-inspired social places such as LGBT bars. Here are some recommended LGBT bars in Atlanta that you can attend:

1. Blake’s on the Park

Blake’s on the Park is located at 227 10th St NE, Atlanta. This bar is open every day from 3:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Monday to Friday and from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday to Sunday. There is a drag queen performance at around 11:30 p.m. every day.

2. Friends On Ponce

Friends On Ponce is located at 736 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta and is open every day from 2:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on the next day. This bar has been running for more than 16 years and offers a fun atmosphere inside the club. To enter this bar, you need to be at least 21 years old. This bar also provides relatively inexpensive drinks that you can enjoy all night long.

3. Mary’s

Mary's is located at 1287 Glenwood Ave Atlanta and is open from Monday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on the next day. This bar also offers karaoke for everyone who wants to sing and have fun. Mary's is also known as the best gay bar in the world by Logo Channel and Out Magazine.

4. Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium

Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room & Ping Pong Emporium, or also called the Church, is located at 466 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta. This bar provides a church-themed bar with picnic-style eats, weekly Ping-Pong tournaments, and church-organ karaoke. The Church is open every day from 5:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on the next day. On Sunday, this bar is exclusively open until 12:00 a.m. on the next day.

