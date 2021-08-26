Said Sewell as the director of the board of Association for Collaborative Leadership.

Madison scenery Connor Betts/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta University received the good news that one of its directors was elected to the ACL board in Madison. Cristin Toutsi Grigos as the chairman of ACL congratulated Said Sewell for his promotion to the structural ranks of ACL on August 6, 2021.

The Collaborative Leadership Association (ACL) is an educational organization that focuses on the development of collaboration in higher education. The organization is engaged in research and professional services that aim to develop leadership capabilities and advance the power of collaboration between universities to increase resources and active program implementation.

Over the past few months, the College has faced two major challenges related to humanitarian issues and tolerance. Starting with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to racism clashes

It makes us realize that there needs to be a movement that can unite individuals so that we can get through this crisis. It takes a proper and innovative approach to solve these two problems because this problem is an old problem that has always been a topic of discussion.

With more than 25 years of experience in education, for 15 years he served as chief executive. Said Sewell became a qualified persona to lead in the ACL. He felt that with the current pandemic crisis, collaboration became an important key for educational institutions to survive. ACL's mission to revive the college as a model of community development through a collaboration system became a major interest for him.

During his time at Atlanta University, he also had the opportunity to participate in the development of dual degree engineering and career services programs. With extensive and diverse experience, ACL has great expectations during his appointment.

