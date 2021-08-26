Douglas County Board approved the restructuring proposal.

Upper View of Board Excecutive Meeting Marco Oriolesi/Unsplash

DOUGLAS, GA - At the Board of Commissioners Meeting on August 17, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners decided to re-establish the organization. The proposal put forward by Sharon D. Subadan was finally approved and will be implemented soon.

The process of restructuring the organization is carried out to improve the service performance of the organization's staff to provide better results. Organizational restructuring focuses on existing patterns of relationships between different components of the organization. This is given the number of roles and functions that must be carried out, of course, the dependent obligations must also be following the qualifications owned.

The proposal, which was rejected by the board on August 16, was raised again in a meeting on August 17, 2021, after a meeting for several hours, it was finally decided that this proposal was accepted. Previously, Subadan County Administrators got several Department Directors as well as Agencies who met him in person and reported complaints. After listening with each department, Subadan submitted a proposal to restructure at the commissioner's meeting.

Vice-Chair and District 2 Commissioner Kelly G. Robinson told the meeting that Douglas County is always evolving and changing, so it needs an organizational structure that can accompany this development process. Today organizations need high flexibility to deal with increasingly complex problems and rapidly changing circumstances. Restructuring is an activity or action that needs to be done to increase efficiency and productivity through various changes needed to various aspects in the organization/company so that the organization is more empowered.

