Best dog breeds for home protection in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta is a fairly safe city, but it doesn't mean that we let our guards down. Protecting our homes to protect our family members and properties can reduce our anxiety while away from home. Here are some recommended dog breeds that can help to protect your home:

1. Bullmastiff

Bullmastiff has a strong and powerful body that can help you to protect your home. This dog breed has a really strong protective nature and is easy to train, make this breed suitable to be used as a watchdog. Bullmastiffs can blend with other dogs and are very affectionate toward their family. Usually, Bullmastiffs live in a home with fenced-in yards to avoid meeting strangers and other animals.

2. Akita

Do not get fooled by Akita's appearance in Hachiko. Akita is a prideful and fierce dog breed that will protect its family and home at all costs. This dog breed is very loyal, courageous, and can be stubborn sometimes. In the past, Japanese royals and nobilities used this dog breed to guard their castles and homes.

3. Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog is characterized by its unique dotted pattern all around its body. This dog breed matured faster compared to other dog breeds. Catahoula Leopard Dog has a lot of energy, is very affectionate to its family, and can be very fierce towards strangers to step on its home.

4. Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher has a fierce, strong, and sleek body. At a first glance, you can judge that this dog breed is very prideful and brave. However, Doberman Pinscher is very affectionate towards children and family members.

