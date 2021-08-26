102 Bartow County School System students receive Advanced Placement Scholar Roster from College Board

Pexels

BARTOW COUNTY, GA- 102 Bartow County School System students earned Advanced Placement Scholar Roster from College Board.

College Board’s AP program gives motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses when at the same time they still study in High School.

Through this program, students can get college credit, advanced placement, or both for their successful performance when they are on the AP exams which are administered in high schools.

College Board acknowledges three levels of achievement on the basis of student performance as well as AP exams. The three levels are AP Scholar with Distinction, AP Scholar with Honor, and AP Scholar.

The following are 15 students who are qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. They got an average score of 3.5 or higher on all AP exams. Also, they earned three scores or higher on five or more of these exams.

1. Mark Brunson (AHS ’22)

2. Sydney Irons (AHS ’22)

3. Connor Patterson (AHS ’22)

4. Camden Briggs (CHS ’22)

5. Jaden Musacchio (CHS ’21)

6. Jeffrey Shane (CHS ’21)

7. Shelby Bishop (WHS ’22)

8. Abigail Carlsen (WHS ’22)

9. Stephane Echevarria (WHS ’22)

10. JT Forsyth (WHS ’22)

11. Joseph Jenkins (WHS ’21)

12. Benjamin Novo (WHS ’22)

13. Tucker Spivey (WHS ’21)

14. Christopher Tarver (WHS ’22)

15. Caden Wolf (WHS ’22)

The complete list of students who have received AP Scholar with Honor Award and AP Scholar Award can be found in this link

Director of Advanced Learning, STEM, and Gifted Programs, Paula Camp said that praise, as well as congratulations, went out to those students who had worked diligently throughout the years to achieve at high levels.

