2021 Downtown Cartersville 5K will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Unsplash

BARTOW COUNTY, GA- 2021 Downtown Cartersville 5K to benefit Backpack Buddies Program event will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.

This event will take place at 105 N. Bartow St. Cartersville, GA US 30120.

The Downtown Cartersville 5K is a USATF-certified course as well as a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

The fifth annual of Downtown Cartersville 5K will be started at the intersection(s) of Church Street and Bartow Street, facing East on Church St. And will be ended at inside Friendship Plaza off of Cherokee Ave.

In addition, All 5K runners, or 5K wheelchair athletes must finish the attached wavier ahead of the race start.

There will be 5K awards at this event. The awards are The 1K Fun Run Top 3 Overall M&F, Top 3 Masters M&F, Top Grandmaster M&F, Overall Wheelchair M&F, Top 3 in each of the following Age Categories M&F: 10 & Under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 & Over.

Furthermore, Wire2Wire Running, LLC, will provide professional, R.F.I.D. Chip-Timing where they will use MyLaps technology. It is the same technology used for the Boston Marathon & Tour de France.

Those who will attend and join this event can park their vehicle in the large parking lot between The Bartow County Courthouse and Sam Jones Methodist Church, located at 135 West Cherokee Avenue in downtown Cartersville.

Furthermore, there will be additional parking at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Parking lot between Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Booth Museum of Western Art.

For more detailed information regarding this event, please visit this link

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.