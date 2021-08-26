Woodland High School teacher earns Georgia’s Coach of the Year

Unsplash

BARTOW COUNTY, GA- Adrian Tramutola or “Coach T”, who is Woodland High School’s health and physical education teacher, head wrestling coach as well as athletic coordinator, has been named Georgia’s Coach of the Year and Section 3 Coach of the Year. These awards were given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Under his 13 years of leadership at WHS, the Woodland Wrestling Team has received Team of the Year for All Sports in Georgia. This award was granted by USA Today.

In addition, they also became a winner in seven state championships as well as seven runner-up finishes.

David Stephenson, WHS Principal said that Coach T instilled in his wrestlers a championship vision that encompassed all components of the scholar-athlete.

“He is clear about the commitment level required to succeed at the highest level, and he continually reinforces the intangibles that contribute to championship-level success: practice, fortitude, scholarship, and character. He doesn’t allow himself nor his athletes to believe that they can do anything BUT be the best they can be if they commit and follow through on those intangibles,” added Stephenson.

Tramutola moved from Miami, Florida, and he studied at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, before joining WHS.

Meanwhile, John Howard, WHS Assistant Principal said that this was a fantastic achievement as well as very well deserved. Coach Tramutola brought so much to the school by creating a championship atmosphere within his programs. Students were inspired to be the best they could be, and the results spoke for themselves. They were blessed to have him as part of the Wildcat family.

