Revive Therapy Group, an Atlanta-based organization seeks concession staff volunteers

ATLANTA, GA- Revive Therapy Group, an Atlanta-based organization is currently seeking Concession Staff volunteers for major events including Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks, Concerts, and more that will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium & State Farm Arena.

Volunteers will be responsible for the daily duties of the concession stand. The duties are:

Food preparation as well as service based on Health Dep. Regulations and guidelines.

Cash handling where volunteers have to accurate change counting, accurate count of start-up as well as ending monies, and more.

Volunteers must communicate with other staff as well as customers in a polite and professional manner.

Inventory control where volunteers have to complete inventory sheets and restocking the merchandise.

Facility Upkeep where volunteers will clean the concession stands and equipment, and more.

Any other related duties that will be assigned by the Concession Manager.

In addition, volunteers who serve as Concession Staff will report directly to the Concession Manager.

Those who want to be Concession Staff volunteers must meet several requirements such as they have to be responsible person, polite, having good communication skills, accurate cash handling skills, having good work ethic as well as capability to work without close supervision, and volunteers must at the minimum 17 years or older.

Meanwhile, Revive Therapy Group also needs Concession maintenance staff volunteers where they will be involved in all aspects of the maintenance operations such as equipment operation as well as maintenance, volunteers will remove the trash and facilities maintenance, and they must be capable to interact and communicate with patrons and other staff in a professional and polite manner.

To learn more about Concession volunteer and register, please visit this link

