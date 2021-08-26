Best family-friendly outdoor parks in Jackson County, GA

Unsplash

JACKSON COUNTY, GA- Jackson County is a county located in the northeastern of Georgia state covering 337 square miles. In 2020, the population in this county was 75,907.

Jackson County provides several places for its residents to hang out with their families and relieve their stress from work. If you are a Jackson County resident and have a plan to go out with your family, you can visit the best family-friendly outdoors in Jackson county that will be listed below.

1. Hurricane Shoals Park

Located at 416 Hurricane Shoals Rd Maysville, GA 30558

This park has very great for walks, you can have a picnic with your family in the picnic pavilion, and you can play on the shoals. You can take a leisurely walk in the walking bridges and walkways. Your kids can slide down the rocks however, they must be careful as the rocks are slippery. Plus, this park has plenty of nice places to take a picture.

2. Sandy Creek Park

Located at 400 Bob Holman Rd Athens, GA 30607

You will be amazed at the many activities the park has to offer. In this park, you and your family can enjoy a man-made lake beach or if your family has a hobby of fishing you can do that in this park, you can take a stroll in a 7-mile nature trail around the lake.

In addition, in this park, you can have picnic grills or find picnic tables to enjoy your food. Your kids can also enjoy playing volleyball. Plus, you can rent a canoe and boat to enjoy the lake.

3. Fort Yargo State Park

Located at 210 S Broad St Winder, GA 30680

This park has spacious and ideal campgrounds for outdoor activities. You can enjoy a great lake. There is a 7-miles walking trail where you can take a stroll and plenty of cyclists out to ride of all ages.

Your kids can play volleyball in this park. Also, you can hold your kids' birthday party barbecue events in the lake area. This park has plenty of picnic areas.

