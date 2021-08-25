ATLANTA, GA - Owning a dog in Atlanta requires a serious commitment and dedication. The commitment includes daily needs, grooming, and vet. Here are the healthiest dog breeds for Atlanta residents to minimize their vet visits:

1. Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog is an intelligent dog breed with a lot of energy. This dog breed likes to exercise a lot and can be your hiking buddy during your summer break. Australian Cattle Dog can live for 12 to 16 years without any serious health issues.

2. Beagle

Beagle is considered to be a hunting dog with high sensitivity to smell. This dog breed likes to have a medium exercise daily to avoid getting stressed. Beagle has a small-to-medium-sized, rarely gets sick, and can live up to 15 years.

3. Chihuahua

Chihuahua is the smallest dog breed with an average weight of 6 pounds. This dog breed can live up to 20 years old and is considered to be the longest lifespan compared to other breeds. Chihuahua barks a lot and is very active, despite having a really small figure.

4. Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky is famous for being a drama queen and coward. This dog breed has boundless energy and sheds a lot during every season. Siberian Husky has a lifespan of up to 16 years without having serious medical issues.

5. Basenji

Basenji is a dog breed with an inability to bark, make this breed very suitable for apartment living in Atlanta. Basenji is a hunting dog from Africa that usually used to hunt lions in the past. This dog breed is very athletic, super energic, and rarely needs vet visits. Despite having a strong history as a hunter, Basenji has a cat-like personality can live up to 14 years.

