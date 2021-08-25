ATLANTA, GA - Living in an apartment with a dog requires patience and effort. Some apartments in Atlanta even apply several restriction rules and only allow friendly dog breeds to reside. Here are recommended friendly dog breeds for apartment living in Atlanta:

1. Beagle

Beagle is an affectionate dog breed that can blend together with other dogs without causing any necessary problems. Beagle is also a gentle dog breed and will be happily playing with children around the apartment. This breed is considered to be a loyal hunting dog with a medium-sized figure. You do not need excessive grooming since this breed is only shedding during spring.

2. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever is America's most popular family dog with its tendency to please its owners. This breed can perfectly blend with other dogs and children. This breed has a medium-to-large size and is always welcomed by every pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta.

3. Poodle

Poodle is a smart dog breed that is easy to train. This breed is known for its elegant coat and was usually owned by aristocrats in the past. Poodle is a really loving dog and always in a good relationship with children. There are many types of poodles including Standards, Miniatures, and Toys.

4. Boxer

Boxer is one of the friendliest dog breeds with a very muscular and strong body. This dog breed is characterized by its high curiosity, high intelligence, and playful personality. Boxer is fairly active indoors and can easily adapt to apartment living in Atlanta. Daily walks and simple exercises are needed to avoid this dog breed from getting stressed.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.