Birria tacos with salsa on top Diego Lezano/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Tacos are a traditional Mexican food in the form of tortilla skins containing vegetables, meat, and sauces. Street food is known in the world including America. However, the famous version of the taco has a hard textured tortila or called hard sell taco and it is shaped like the letter "u". This dish is known to the world thanks to Glen Bell's Taco Bell fast food restaurant outlets.

The classic Mexican taco is made from corn or flour tortillas, chopped onion toppings and coriander. The sprinkles and contents of tacos are now diverse, for example beef or beef tongue, spicy salsa sauce, guacamole, radishes, and lime juice.

The texture of the tortillas for tacos is soft and tender. You can also find crunchy texture tortillas in Mexico. It can be said that tacos were brought by immigrants from Mexico who came to the United States between 1910 and 1920. They make tacos from ingredients available in the United States.

Meanwhile, tacos with crispy tortila were popularized by Glen Bell through Taco Bell fast food restaurants in the United States in 1951. But despite the growing popularity of fast food restaurants that sell tacos, many shoppers rely more on home-cooked dishes or restaurants that prioritize the manufacturing process. With a significant population of Mexicans in Atlanta, many typical Mexican restaurants began to appear and popular. One of the most famous restaurants with Birria Taco in Atlanta is No Mas! Cantina. No Mas! Cantina also gets good ratings and reviews. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 AM to 10 PM.

