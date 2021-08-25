Visit One of The Best Tex-Mex Restaurants You Can Find in Atlanta Region.

Assorted Mexican Food Randy Fath/Unsplash

ATLANTA,GA - Not only famous for its unique culture, Mexico also has many types of food and drinks that characterize this sombrero country. Unique shape and taste must make you tempted to try all this typical Mexican cuisine. Spicy flavor, using tortilla bread and colorful toping is one of the characteristics of Tex-Mex specialties. Speaking of Tex-Mex restaurant, nachos must be one of the snacks that are expected to stop by the table. Undeniably, nachos made from slices of dried fried tortillas are served alongside jalapeno chili slices, cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and delicious meat stir-fry.

Savory nachos with dipping sauce to your taste are perfect to enjoy with friends while chatting and enjoying a relaxed atmosphere. Usually nachos chips elsewhere are served without flavor aka bland. But Tex-Mex Restaurant presents the creation of nachos chips with the addition of a sprinkling of Mexican spices. In addition to nachos, as an appetizer or snack together, you can also order jalapeno poppers, shrimp ceviche, tostaditos, tex mex fries, and others. Some foods that you must try in a Tex-Mex restaurant are:

•Tacos

•Burritos

•Nachos

•Tamales

•Fajitas

•Enchiladas

•Quesadilla

Now let's take a look at one of the best Tex-Mex restaurants in Atlanta. No Mas! Cantina, it's an option for downtown Atlanta to do dinner and shop in the Castleberry Hill Historic + Art district. The founders of this restaurant are two friends from Mexico who now live in America. They have been seriously side by side with artisan and culinary communities across Mexico for nearly 25 years, creating a menu that relies on "Best of Mexico" for Atlantans to enjoy. Within a year, they spent six months in Mexico to ensure authentic food recipes. With 350 seats in the restaurant area, 80 kinds of Tequilas, desserts, various types of coffee, cafes, and art market shopping centers with more than 500 native Mexican artists. For vegetarian, they also offer meatless dishes and snacks.

When it comes to No Mas!, you should not forget to enjoy the fresh creations of margarita, el classico and el coco, la cerveza de jengibre, el hibisco. All these margaritas are the creation of a mixture of tequila with various other ingredients including, orange, coconut water, soda hibiscus, to tamarind.They open everyday from 8AM to 10PM.

