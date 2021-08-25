The Hall County Sheriff’s Office opens positions for Deputy Sheriff and Jailers

Unsplash

HALL COUNTY, GA- The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is currently opening several positions for its office. The sheriff's office is devoted to giving protection to all they serve. They give remarkable law enforcement services in a professional manner with leadership, integrity as well as respect.

The Sheriff's Office is opening two positions. The two positions are Deputy Sheriff and Jailer.

Those who serve as Deputy Sheriff will perform diverse duties in law enforcement such as patrolling, securing courtrooms throughout proceedings, investigating crimes, maintaining security over offenders as well as ensuring all laws of the county and state are conducted in an efficient and effective manner.

In addition, Deputy Sheriff will also help in emergency situations and they must maintain the physical capability to effect a forcible arrest, or when they need to deal with physical, confrontational, or combative situations. Deputy Sheriffs will work in many situations that can be dangerous, unpredictable as well as stressful.

Meanwhile, those who serve as jailers will maintain order as well as a discipline by implementing rules and regulations among inmates detained in the jail, when at the same time they have to ensure a safe, as well as clean environment, exists for the officers and inmates.

Furthermore, jailers will also assist in emergency situations that happen in the facility or in the jail and they have to maintain the physical capability in order to deal with physical, combative situations, or confrontational.

There are several steps that applicants must go through to become Deputy Sheriff and Jailers. The steps are you must finish all the application process, initial screening process, physical ability assessment, agency interview, background investigation, polygraph exam, psychological exam, and physical and drug screen.

For more detailed information about the process to apply and the positions, please visit this link

