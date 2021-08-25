The Hall County Board of Commissioners gives Covid-19 vaccine incentive program for employees

Unsplash

HALL COUNTY, GA- The Hall County Board of Commissioners has given the County Administrator the authority to enforce a vaccine incentive program for County employees.

“We want to see as many of our employees as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. Our hope is that this incentive helps improve the health and safety of our workforce overall as we continue to provide essential services to the public,” said Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Richard Higgins.

Hall County employees who have got both shots in the series or they received one shot for Johnson & Johnson vaccine no later than September 30, 2021, and are capable to give the associated documentation to Hall County Human Resources by specified dates will get a one-time cash incentive which is worth $500.

In addition, employees who got their vaccine before the launch of the incentive program will also be qualifying for the $500 cash incentive.

Meanwhile, Jock Connell who is the Hall County Administrator said that they wanted to exhaust every opportunity for their employees to get the vaccine should they chose to do so or deem it appropriate to do so.

American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding will be used to pay the incentive.

Currently, there are three vaccines that are authorized and recommended in the US. The three vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.

Those who are ages 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while those who are ages 18 years and older can get Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines.

For more detailed information about the Covid-19 vaccine, please visit this link

