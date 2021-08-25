Hall County receives an upgrade for its credit rating from S&P Global

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6J3Z_0bbyEQ1100

HALL COUNTY, GA- S&P Global or S&P has upgraded Hall County’s credit rating. Previously, the county’s rating was AA and now after upgrading the rating changed into AA-.

S&P Global is a company based in Rockefeller Center, New York. They expedite progress in the world through giving intelligence that is crucial for firms, governments as well as individuals in order to create decisions with conviction.

“strong revenue and expenditure assumptions in the budgeting process, and strong oversight in terms of monitoring progress against the budget during the year,” cited the County.

The upgraded rating indicates improved stability for investors as well as will positively impact Hall County’s future financing endeavors via reducing interest rates.

In addition, Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said that upgraded bond rating was further evidence of sound fiscal management by Hall County’s elected officials and staff. They continue to work diligently to maintain this positive rating by being responsible stewards of the public’s funds.

Furthermore, based on the opinion that was released by S&P on August 4, Hall County’s upgrade is supported with strong management such as having good financial policies as well as practices, strong budgetary performance, having strong liquidity as well as a very strong debt profile.

Jock Connell, Hall County Administrator said that the upgrade was reflective of the Board of Commissioners’ strong financial stewardship, including strategic, short- and long-term planning and assuring key financial indicators were adhered to, utilizing diverse forecasting models.

For more detailed information about the County's rating upgrade, please visit this link

