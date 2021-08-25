Henry County Schools get reaccreditation for the next five-year period

HENRY COUNTY, GA- Henry County Schools had got reaccreditation for the next five-year period until June 30, 2026. The accreditation was given by Cognia. It is the global agency that has the responsibility to give accreditation to education institutions.

"We are thankful once again to have successfully completed this review and receive so many favorable comments from the team responsible for this extensive and comprehensive look into the operational and educational components of our schools. Our board works hard to ensure a high-quality, world-class education for every student while empowering them with exceptional opportunities and access for success on the world stage,” said Mary Elizabeth Davis, the Superintendent.

Following the completion of the reaccreditation process in March 2021, the school was formally earned its certification in July 2021.

Previously, the Cognia Global Commission approved the recommendation of the Cognia Engagement Review Team for full reaccreditation at their annual meeting that was held on June June 14 and 15.

The Henry County Schools was scored in three domains as well as 31 total standards. The three domains are leadership, resource capacities, and learning.

The review team consisted of eight educators from Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina, and Indiana. They reviewed almost 150 different samples of evidence connecting to the school district’s performance, performed 131 interviews with diverse internal as well as external stakeholders, and utilized more than 11,000 student survey responses in order to support their final report.

Meanwhile, Annette Edwards, Board Vice-Chair said that she was pleased with that report.

She also said that spoke volumes to the amount of work that this district had done. It was a good feeling to get that report as well as knew that everyone had a part in this. She wanted to thank everyone who took part in this to make sure they were prepared for this important process.

