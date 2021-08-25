Henry County Schools utilize “Bridge Teachers” to provide core content instruction to students in their homes

Unsplash

HENRY COUNTY, GA- Henry County Schools uses the support of virtual “Bridge Teachers” in order to give devoted support in a remote environment as students have to study in their home due to possible exposure to or contracting coronavirus.

Centered on virtually giving core content instruction to students in their homes, every school level starting from elementary, middle, and high school will have certified teachers that cover ELA, mathematics, science, and social studies, depending on what grade level.

“In order to ensure that students have access to uninterrupted learning during a quarantine period, Bridge teachers will provide instruction and/or support while a child is quarantined. Students being able to maintain learning is critical to their development, course success, and for our high school students, graduation and beyond,” said Melissa Morse, Chief Learning & Performance Officer.

Previously, starting on August 16, students who have to be quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 or contracted with this disease are capable to begin getting instruction from Bridge teachers.

The effort aims to give remote instruction for quarantined students to fulfill the goals of on-pace instruction, utilization of district resources, and similarity to the student lessons that are build and delivered by certified teachers.

Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Davis, the Superintendent said that student learning remained their core business in Henry County Schools and they knew that the best place for any child to learn was in one of their classrooms. There was a good bit of disruption in school last year, however, they had learned o many lessons on how to respond, and they were even able to keep schools open 75 percent of the year.

