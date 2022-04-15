I created my own eat, stay, play adventure in Maui

Hawaiian flower lei Photo by author

It's been well researched that being in nature has healing effects, from reducing stress, anxiety, and even feelings of depression. So after two years of binge-watching TV during the pandemic, Maui was exactly the medicine I needed.

While my primary reason to travel was to get some R & R, little did I know I was going to learn a few major life lessons at the same time.

The Road to Hana

One of the highlights of my trip was driving the Road to Hana. Considered one of the last unspoiled Hawaiin frontiers, it's a 52-mile road that leads you through lush rainforests, breathtaking seascapes, and flowing waterfalls. I was in a total state of awe - something I hadn't felt in a long, long time. The twists and turns of the road (there are 620 curves and 59 bridges to be exact), reminded me of the jagged, winding journey of life. Some points of the one-way road were scary, and right when I felt myself tense up and my heart beat fast, right around the corner was another gorgeous landscape. And I was immersed back into awe and wonder again.

Exploring the forests Photo of author

Twin Falls

Along the drive, I came across Twin Falls - a bio-diverse farm that boasts hiking trails and two waterfalls. I had not swam in years, and despite my anxiety, I jumped into the water to make it to the waterfall.

When it came time to swim back I panicked that I wouldn’t have enough energy to make it back. I could feel my breath getting shorter and then I was gasping for air. The first thought was that I was going to drown.

But in that moment of panic, I remembered I had a choice. I could let the anxiety take over and get engulfed by the water. Or, I could stop treading water, float on my back and take deep breaths to calm down. I used some serious jedi mind tricks to choose the latter.

When I got back to shore, I realized how close I actually was, and that my thought of drowning was irrational. I recognized how often in life, we have negative thoughts of the worst-case scenario that pop up. In that moment we can choose to feed that thought or take deep breaths to calm down. And when you’re in a calm state, you can actually respond with clarity, instead of a heightened state of alarm.

Now for the eat, stay part of the trip

One of the incredible things about Maui is that you can eat fish that was caught fresh from the local fisherman just hours ago and fruit picked fresh from the farm. Having spent most of the pandemic eating junk food and ordering delivery, the fresh, healthy food was a major part of my healing journey. From Aunty Sandy's banana bread stand, to the cevich and lobster tails at Mama's Fish House to the culinary wizadry at Ka’ana Kitchen - you can find a variety of options from the casual to the luxe.

View from my room at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort Photo by author

In terms of where to stay. You’ll find many grand hotels in Maui. Note that the weather varies drastically depending on which side of the island you’re staying on. I wanted to stay at a property where I didn’t feel like the only single person among a sea of families and couples, so I opted for the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. It’s one of the more modern hotels with a peaceful yet energized vibe about it. I took full advantage of the actities offered at the hotel from taking ukelele lessons to basket weaving. It was also common to spot whales in the ocean from the beach.

Whether you’re coupled or single, taking a trip to Maui is definitely one I suggest. Not only to relax but if you're up for opting for some adventure along the way, you may just learn a few profound life lessons too.