I created my own eat, stay, play adventure in Maui

Amy Chan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SP4Bc_0fAZty5C00
Hawaiian flower leiPhoto by author

It's been well researched that being in nature has healing effects, from reducing stress, anxiety, and even feelings of depression. So after two years of binge-watching TV during the pandemic, Maui was exactly the medicine I needed.

While my primary reason to travel was to get some R & R, little did I know I was going to learn a few major life lessons at the same time.

The Road to Hana

One of the highlights of my trip was driving the Road to Hana. Considered one of the last unspoiled Hawaiin frontiers, it's a 52-mile road that leads you through lush rainforests, breathtaking seascapes, and flowing waterfalls. I was in a total state of awe - something I hadn't felt in a long, long time. The twists and turns of the road (there are 620 curves and 59 bridges to be exact), reminded me of the jagged, winding journey of life. Some points of the one-way road were scary, and right when I felt myself tense up and my heart beat fast, right around the corner was another gorgeous landscape. And I was immersed back into awe and wonder again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46s8yq_0fAZty5C00
Exploring the forestsPhoto of author

Twin Falls

Along the drive, I came across Twin Falls - a bio-diverse farm that boasts hiking trails and two waterfalls. I had not swam in years, and despite my anxiety, I jumped into the water to make it to the waterfall.

When it came time to swim back I panicked that I wouldn’t have enough energy to make it back. I could feel my breath getting shorter and then I was gasping for air. The first thought was that I was going to drown.

But in that moment of panic, I remembered I had a choice. I could let the anxiety take over and get engulfed by the water. Or, I could stop treading water, float on my back and take deep breaths to calm down. I used some serious jedi mind tricks to choose the latter.

When I got back to shore, I realized how close I actually was, and that my thought of drowning was irrational. I recognized how often in life, we have negative thoughts of the worst-case scenario that pop up. In that moment we can choose to feed that thought or take deep breaths to calm down. And when you’re in a calm state, you can actually respond with clarity, instead of a heightened state of alarm.

Now for the eat, stay part of the trip

One of the incredible things about Maui is that you can eat fish that was caught fresh from the local fisherman just hours ago and fruit picked fresh from the farm. Having spent most of the pandemic eating junk food and ordering delivery, the fresh, healthy food was a major part of my healing journey. From Aunty Sandy's banana bread stand, to the cevich and lobster tails at Mama's Fish House to the culinary wizadry at Ka’ana Kitchen - you can find a variety of options from the casual to the luxe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQv1l_0fAZty5C00
View from my room at the Andaz Maui at Wailea ResortPhoto by author

In terms of where to stay. You’ll find many grand hotels in Maui. Note that the weather varies drastically depending on which side of the island you’re staying on. I wanted to stay at a property where I didn’t feel like the only single person among a sea of families and couples, so I opted for the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. It’s one of the more modern hotels with a peaceful yet energized vibe about it. I took full advantage of the actities offered at the hotel from taking ukelele lessons to basket weaving. It was also common to spot whales in the ocean from the beach.

Whether you’re coupled or single, taking a trip to Maui is definitely one I suggest. Not only to relax but if you're up for opting for some adventure along the way, you may just learn a few profound life lessons too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# solo travel# maui# hawaii# women travel# road to hana

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Chan is the Founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp, a retreat that takes a scientific and spiritual approach to heal the heart. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Heart Hackers Club - an online magazine that focuses on the psychology behind love, lust, and desire. The Observer calls her "A relationship expert whose work is like that of a scientific Carrie Bradshaw" and her company has been featured across national media including Good Morning America, Vogue, Glamour, Nightline, and the front page of The New York Times. Her book, Breakup Bootcamp - The Science of Rewiring Your Heart, was recently published by Harper Collins.

New York, NY
287 followers

More from Amy Chan

I was fooled by love bombing

It was straight out of a fairy tale. Flowers. Fancy dinners. Proclamations of how special our connection was. I was on cloud nine. Sold. I’m in. All in. Until the messages were less frequent. Then the effort to make plans started to wane.

Read full story
10 comments

Eat, Pray, Heal – How I Healed My Heart in Bali

Perhaps a curse was to blame for my years of mini romances that never amounted to anything. So I did what any logical, empowered woman would do – I flew to Bali to get those damn chakras in check!

Read full story

Instead of New Years resolutions, I set a contract with myself

I’ve never been big on new years resolutions. Setting grand, lofty resolutions only to be forgotten weeks into the year may be well intended, but for the most part, are ineffective.

Read full story
2 comments

The stages of grief after a breakup

As the Founder of the world's first and only Breakup Bootcamp, I work with the heartbroken every day. From the person who got ghosted from her boyfriend of three years to the mother of three grieving from a divorce to the woman who was the ‘other woman’. To the avoidantly attached bachelor who pushes people away because subconsciously he’s associated intimacy with pain. Each person’s story is different, their situation unique, but they all want the same thing: connection, healthy love, and to be seen and loved for who they are.

Read full story
7 comments

Make a good first impression with your partner's family this Thanksgiving

It's the most wonderful time of the year...except if you have anxiety about meeting your partner's family for the first time. Meeting your S.O.'s family is a big deal. For many, it's taking that next step in the relationship. This is where the anxiety kicks in. You want to make a good impression, but you also don't know what to expect. Here are some tips that might help you make a good first impression on your partner's family.

Read full story
1 comments

Different forms of love bombing create an addictive cycle

You may have heard of love bombing, but have you heard of the other types of relationship bombs? Here are the three types of relationship bombs that can reel you back into a toxic dynamic.

Read full story

Breakup tools that can help heal a broken heart

After a breakup, while you logically might know the relationship is over, your body and brain are in a state of shock. It’s used to getting its feel-good chemicals like dopamine and oxytocin from the relationship, and now that supply is cut off – and you feel like you’re in withdrawal.

Read full story

Unpredictable Rewards Can Cause Us To Get Romantically Addicted

Do you know why slot machines are so addictive? Because they’re designed to be unpredictable. There is no consistency or predictability when you’ll hear the cha-ching sound. The win (regardless of size) is a huge reward for your brain as it gives you a surge of the feel-good chemical, dopamine. When you’re anticipating the reward, and cannot predict when you’ll get it, your dopamine receptors keep getting surprised. Instead of being bored by the haphazard payouts, you get obsessed, investing more and more in hopes for that elusive win.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy