Roads to Explore According to a Travel Influencer

A road trip is the perfect way to explore a new place, see the sights and experience the culture. It is a place to unwind, let your imagination flow, and regain your senses and motivation for an adventure.

But not all road trips are created equal. There are those tedious trips that you dread due to congested roads, the not-so-inspiring surroundings, and lack of roadside activities or stops. And then there are those roads that make you long for cruising while enjoying your favorite music and taking in the scenery.

From winding mountain passes to coastal highways, these 10 routes offer stunning scenery and an unforgettable driving experience:

1. Great Ocean Road, Australia

One of the most popular tourist drives in Australia, the Great Ocean Road is a 243-kilometre stretch of coastline between Melbourne and Adelaide. The route takes in some of the country's most spectacular coastline, including the Twelve Apostles rock formations and Loch Ard Gorge. The road trip can be done in a day, but I recommend taking your time to explore the many beaches, lookouts and towns along the way.

2. Route 66, USA

The iconic Mother Road of America, Route 66 stretches for over 2,400 kilometres from Chicago to Los Angeles. The historic highway passes through eight states and has been immortalised in popular culture. Today, the route is a popular tourist attraction, offering a taste of classic Americana. Stop at small-town diners, stay in vintage motels and check out some of the roadside attractions that make this road trip so unique.

3. NC500, Scotland

The NC500 is a 500-kilometre coastal route that takes in some of Scotland's most stunning scenery. The route starts in Inverness and winds its way along the north coast, taking in the spectacular Highlands and Islands. The NC500 is popular with motorcyclists and drivers alike, and there are plenty of stops along the way to enjoy the views, including castles, beaches and whisky distilleries.

4. Via Dinarica, Bosnia & Herzegovina

The Via Dinarica is a new long-distance hiking trail that runs through the Balkans. The 1,700-kilometre route passes through Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia. The trail takes in some of the region's most beautiful scenery, including mountains, canyons and waterfalls. If you're looking for an adventure, the Via Dinarica is the perfect road trip.

5. Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on earth, making it a unique and otherworldly destination. The desert is home to some of Chile's most stunning scenery, including volcanoes, geysers and salt flats. The best way to explore the Atacama Desert is by car, as there are many dirt roads that lead to hidden gems. Just be sure to rent a 4x4 vehicle, as the conditions can be challenging.

6. Ring Road, Iceland

Iceland's Ring Road is one of the most popular road trips in Europe. The 832-kilometre route takes in some of the country's most spectacular scenery, including glaciers, waterfalls and black sand beaches. The Ring Road can be driven in a week, but we recommend taking your time to explore the many attractions along the way.

7. Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is one of Italy's most popular tourist destinations, and it's easy to see why. The picturesque coastline stretches for 50 kilometres along the Sorrentine Peninsula, from Salerno to Sorrento. The road trip takes in some of the country's most beautiful towns, including Positano and Ravello. With its stunning views and Mediterranean atmosphere, the Amalfi Coast is a must-visit destination.

8. Great Smoky Mountains, USA

The Great Smoky Mountains are a stunning mountain range that spans the border between Tennessee and North Carolina. The area is home to some of the best hiking in the US, as well as plenty of other outdoor activities. The best way to explore the Great Smokies is by car, as there are many scenic routes that wind through the mountains. Be sure to stop at some of the lookout points for spectacular views of the valley below.

9. Highway 1, California

California's Highway 1 is one of the most iconic road trips in the world. The 656-kilometre route runs along the state's coast, taking in some of its most beautiful scenery. The highway passes through redwood forests, Big Sur and the Napa Valley, to name just a few of the highlights. Whether you're driving or cycling, Highway 1 is a must-do road trip.

