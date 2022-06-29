Unexplored Destinations for Travelers in Tuscany

If you're planning a trip to Tuscany anytime soon, you might be wondering what there is to see and do in this beautiful region of Italy.

While the popular cities of Florence, Pisa and Siena tend to steal the spotlight, there are actually many other lesser-known places that are well worth a visit.

Here are 10 of the best hidden gems in Tuscany that you may not have heard of:

1. San Gimignano

San Gimignano is a small hill town located in the province of Siena. It is most famous for its medieval architecture and for its many towers, which earned it the nickname "the Town of Fine Towers."

San Gimignano offers visitors a chance to step back in time and experience what life was like in a medieval Italian town. Its narrow streets are lined with ancient buildings, and its central square is the perfect place to relax with a gelato or enjoy a glass of wine while people watching.

2. Volterra

Volterra is an ancient city located in the province of Pisa. It is known for its well-preserved Roman ruins, medieval architecture and unique artisanship.

Volterra's Roman theatre is one of the best-preserved in all of Italy, and its 12th-century cathedral is also worth a visit. The city's museums and art galleries offer visitors a chance to see some of the finest Etruscan and Roman artifacts in the world.

3. Lucca

Lucca is a charming city located in the province of Florence. It is known for its well-preserved Renaissance-era architecture and for its many art museums and galleries.

Lucca's historic city center is enclosed by a massive brick wall, which makes it the perfect place to take a leisurely stroll or ride a bike. The city also has several beautiful churches and squares that are worth seeing.

4. Arezzo

Arezzo is a historic city located in the province of Florence. It is known for its medieval art and architecture, as well as for its many annual festivals.

Some of Arezzo's most popular attractions include its 13th-century cathedral, its Medici Fortress and its Roman amphitheater. The city is also home to a number of excellent museums, including the Archaeological Museum and the Vasari House Museum.

For those who are enamored with the medieval aspect of the town, there are numerous fortresses in the proximity that offer a unique stay as castle hotels - some are from the 12th century and provide a one of a kind immersive experience with local food, wine, and activities.

5. Cortona

Cortona is a small hill town located in the province of Arezzo. It is known for its stunning views of the Tuscan countryside and for its well-preserved medieval architecture.

Cortona's main square, Piazza della Repubblica, is a beautiful place to relax and people watch. The town also has several excellent churches and museums, including the Diocesan Museum and the Etruscan Academy Museum.

6. Sarteano

Sarteano is a small town located in the province of Siena. It is known for its medieval architecture and for its views of the Tuscan countryside.

Sarteano's main square, Piazza Dante Alighieri, is a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a meal. The town also has several small churches and museums, including the Museum of Sacred Art and the Diocese of Chiusi e Bisenzio.

7. Monteriggioni

Monteriggioni is a small walled town located in the province of Siena. It is known for its well-preserved medieval architecture and for its views of the Tuscan countryside.

Monteriggioni's main square, Piazza Roma, is a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a meal. The town also has several small churches and museums, including the Museum of Arms and the Civic Museum.

8. Pienza

Pienza is a small town located in the province of Siena. It is known for its well-preserved Renaissance architecture and for its views of the Tuscan countryside.

Pienza's main square, Piazza Pio II, is a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a meal. The town also has several small churches and museums, including the Diocesan Museum and the Cathedral Museum.

9. San Casciano dei Bagni

San Casciano dei Bagni is a small town located in the province of Siena. It is known for its hot springs and for its views of the Tuscan countryside.

San Casciano dei Bagni's main square, Piazza del Duomo, is a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a meal. The town also has several small churches and museums, including the Diocesan Museum and the Civic Museum.

10. Montepulciano

Montepulciano is a small town located in the province of Siena. It is known for its well-preserved Renaissance architecture and for its views of the Tuscan countryside.

Montepulciano's main square, Piazza Grande, is a beautiful place to relax or enjoy a meal. The town also has several small churches and museums, including the Palazzo Comunale and the Diocesan Museum.

