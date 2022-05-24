Places to Visit and Explore This Summer in Bosnia and Herzegovina According to a Bosnian

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a landlocked country in the Balkans with a rich history dating back to the Middle Ages. Today, it is a growing tourist destination due to its natural beauty, diverse culture, and friendly people. While most visitors stick to the capital city of Sarajevo and its surroundings, there are many other amazing places to see in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here are 10 unique places to visit in this picturesque country.

1. Blagaj Tekke (Blagaj Tekija)

Blagaj Tekke, or Blagaj Tekija in Bosnian, is a Dervish monastery located near Mostar. It was built in the 16th century and is one of the most important historical landmarks in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The tekke (monastery) is set in a stunning location, at the source of the Buna river. The interior of the monastery is also worth seeing, with its beautiful Islamic decorations.

2. Kravice Waterfalls

Kravice Waterfalls are one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's most popular natural attractions. The waterfalls are located in the Herzegovina region and are accessible via a short hike from the nearby village of Studenci. At 25 meters high, the Kravice Waterfalls are an impressive sight and a great place to cool off on a hot day.

3. Pocitelj

Pocitelj is a small town located in Bosnia's Herzegovina region. The town is known for its well-preserved Ottoman-era architecture and is a designated national monument. Pocitelj is the perfect place to take a step back in time and explore Bosnia's rich history.

4. Stolac

Stolac is a small town located in Bosnia's Herzegovina region. It is home to some of the oldest human settlements in Bosnia and Herzegovina, dating back to the Neolithic period. Stolac is also home to many different cultures and religions, making it a fascinating place to visit.

5. Jajce

Jajce is a small town located in central Bosnia. It was once the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina and is full of historical landmarks. The most notable landmark is the Jajce Fortress, which dates back to the 14th century. Jajce is also home to Bosnia's oldest mosque, built in the 15th century.

6. Srebrenica

Srebrenica is a small town located in Bosnia's east. It is best known as the site of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed by Serbian forces. Despite its dark history, Srebrenica is slowly becoming a place of pilgrimage and remembrance for people all over the world.

7. Mostar

Mostar is Bosnia and Herzegovina's most well-known city. It is located in the Herzegovina region and is known for its Ottoman-era architecture and the Stari Most (Old Bridge), which was built in the 16th century. Mostar is a must-visit for anyone interested in Bosnia's history and culture.

8. Travnik

Travnik is a small town located in central Bosnia. It was once the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Ottoman period. Today, it is a charming place to visit with its well-preserved Ottoman architecture and traditional Bosnian lifestyle.

9. Sarajevo

Sarajevo is Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital city and has been documented by countless top travel influencers due to its unique architecture that is defined by Austrian-Hungarian buildings and Ottoman mosques that are over 500 years old. It is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a long and rich history. Sarajevo is home to many different cultures and religions, making it a fascinating place to visit. The city is also full of historical landmarks, such as the Sarajevo War Tunnel and the Latin Bridge.

10. Bosnia and Herzegovina National Park

The Bosnia and Herzegovina National Park is located in the country's northwest. It is Bosnia's largest national park and is home to many different species of plants and animals. The park is a great place to go hiking, camping, or simply enjoy the stunning scenery.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country with a lot to offer. From its stunning natural scenery to its rich history and culture, Bosnia has something for everyone. So if you're looking for a unique and interesting place to visit, Bosnia and Herzegovina should definitely be on your list.

Miami, FL
