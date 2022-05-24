Destinations in Europe for a Summer Vacation, Shopping, and Dining According to a Travel Influencer

DISCLAIMER: This post may contain affiliate links. These links are solely placed as a fact backup or fact-checker, and no commissions or rewards have been earned through placing these links. The opinions expressed in this blog post are my own.

Europe is a continent full of destinations that offer stunning scenery, amazing architecture, and unique culture. There are many reasons to visit Europe this summer, but if you're looking for a trip that's both luxurious and scenic, these are some of the most glamorous destinations the continent has to offer.

Portofino, Italy

Portofino is a small town located in the Liguria region of Italy. This picturesque destination is known for its dramatic coastline, charming streets, and luxurious hotels. The town's main beach is surrounded by rocky cliffs and clear blue waters, making it a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing.

There are also several high-end shops and restaurants in Portofino, as well as a number of art galleries and museums. If you're looking for a glamorous European destination that combines natural beauty with sophisticated culture, Portofino is the perfect place to visit.

KimKim

Paris, France

There's no city more chic than Paris. Known as the fashion capital of the world, Paris is home to some of the most prestigious fashion houses and designer boutiques. If you're looking to do some serious shopping, this is the place to be.

But Paris isn't just about fashion. The city is also home to some of the most famous tourist attractions in the world, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. This also happens to be one of the most popular destinations for social media content with a hashtag Paris receiving more than 139 million tags. You could spend days exploring all that Paris has to offer and documenting it on your social channels.

Fodoros Travel Guide

Milan, Italy

Like Paris, Milan is another fashion mecca. It's home to countless high-end designer stores, as well as a number of major fashion weeks throughout the year. If you want to rub shoulders with the rich and famous, this is definitely the place to be.

In addition to its fabulous fashion scene, Milan is also home to a number of historical and cultural attractions. The city's duomo is one of the most iconic landmarks in Italy, and the art gallery at the Pinacoteca di Brera is not to be missed.

Trip Advisor

Ibiza, Spain

If you're looking for a glamorous beach destination, Ibiza is the place to be. This small island off the coast of Spain is world-famous for its nightlife scene. In addition to a plethora of clubs and bars, Ibiza is also home to some stunning beaches.

Contrary to the party reputation, Ibiza is also known for its health forward meditation and relaxation locations with yoga retreats, agri-tourism, spas, snorkeling, and more.

Whether you're looking to party all night or relax in the sun, Ibiza has something for everyone. It's no wonder this island is such a popular tourist destination.

Hotels.com

Monaco

Located on the French Riviera, Monaco is one of the most glamorous destinations in Europe. This tiny city-state is home to a number of luxury hotels and resorts, as well as the famous Monte Carlo Casino.

If you're looking for a luxurious vacation spot, Monaco is definitely worth considering. From its beautiful beaches to its opulent casinos, there's plenty to keep you entertained in this small but mighty country.

Euronews

Lake Como, Italy

If you're looking for a more relaxed and scenic destination, Lake Como in Italy is the perfect place to go. This gorgeous lake is surrounded by picturesque mountains and villages, making it the perfect spot to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

In addition to its stunning natural beauty, Lake Como is also home to a number of luxury hotels and resorts. If you want to treat yourself to a truly luxurious vacation, this is the place to be.

Wonderlust Chloe

Capri, Italy

Another beautiful island off the coast of Italy, Capri is a popular tourist destination for both its natural beauty and its chic shops and restaurants (the lemon size and trees look practically photoshopped). The island is home to a number of luxury hotels, as well as a number of designer boutiques.

If you're looking for a relaxed but glamorous vacation spot, Capri is definitely worth considering. With its stunning scenery and abundance of luxury amenities, it's no wonder this island is such a popular tourist destination.

Full Suitcase

These are just a few of the most glamorous destinations in Europe to visit this summer. Whether you're looking for a city full of chic shops and restaurants or a scenic spot to enjoy some rest and relaxation, there's sure to be a destination that's perfect for you. So start planning your trip today!