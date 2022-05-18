Croatian Summer Spots to Explore According to a Local

Croatia is a lesser-known summer vacation destination, but it's quickly becoming a popular choice for travelers looking to escape the crowded beaches of Europe's more traditional tourist spots. The country has something for everyone, from its stunning Adriatic coastline and historic towns to its picturesque mountains and lakes.

Here are 10 unique places to visit in Croatia this summer:

1) Rovinj: This hidden gem is located in the Istrian region of Croatia and is known for its Venetian-style architecture and picturesque scenery. The old town is situated on a small peninsula, surrounded by the Adriatic Sea. Visitors can enjoy stunning views of the sea, as well as of the many churches and towers that dot the landscape. There are also plenty of beaches to relax on and swimming is possible in many of the coves and bays.

Some unique feature about this destination include : the narrow streets, the Venetian-style architecture, and the stunning views.

Trip Advisor

2) Krka National Park: This national park is located in central Croatia and is known for its waterfalls, lakes, and forests. Krka is one of the most popular national parks in Croatia and is visited by over a million people each year. The main attractions are the waterfalls, which can be reached by foot or by boat. Visitors can also swim in the lakes or go hiking in the woods.

Some unique features about this destination include: the waterfalls, the lakes, and the opportunity to go swimming or hiking.

3) Plitvice Lakes National Park: This national park is one of Croatia’s most popular tourist destinations and is known for its 16 cascading lakes, which are connected by a series of waterfalls. The park also includes forests, meadows and rivers, making it a great place to explore on foot or by bike. Visitors can also take a boat ride on one of the lakes or go for a swim.

Some unique features about this destination include: the 16 cascading lakes, the waterfalls, and the opportunity to take a boat ride or go for a swim.

Miss Tourist

4) Dubrovnik: This hidden gem is located in southern Croatia and is known for its medieval architecture, fortress walls, and picturesque scenery. Dubrovnik is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Croatia. Visitors can explore the old town, visit the many churches and museums, or take a cable car ride up to Mount Srd for stunning views of the city. The city is so popular that its has an astonishing 2.6 million hashtags on Instagram alone.

Some unique features about this destination include: the medieval architecture, the fortress walls, and the opportunity to take a cable car ride up to Mount Srd.

Explore Dubrovnik

5) Zagreb: This hidden gem is located in central Croatia and is known for its lively nightlife, museums, and parks. Zagreb is the capital of Croatia and is also the largest city in the country. Visitors can explore the old town, visit one of the many museums, or go for a walk in one of the parks. The city also has a lively nightlife scene with plenty of bars and clubs to choose from.

Some unique features about this destination include: the lively nightlife, the museums, and the parks.

Croatia Week

6) Makarska: This hidden gem is located on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast and is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and lively nightlife. Makarska is a popular tourist destination and is visited by many people each year. The main attractions are the beaches, which are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the views. There are also plenty of bars and clubs to enjoy during the evening hours.

Some unique features about this destination include: the beautiful beaches, clear waters, and lively nightlife.

Vrbo

7) Trogir: This hidden gem is located on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast and is known for its medieval architecture, fortress walls, and picturesque scenery. Trogir is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Croatia. Visitors can explore the old town, visit the many churches and museums, or take a boat ride around the city.

Some unique features about this destination include: the medieval architecture, the fortress walls, and the opportunity to take a boat ride around the city.

Lonely Planet

8) Hvar: This hidden gem is located in southern Croatia and is known for its sunny weather, clear waters, and picturesque scenery. Hvar is a popular tourist destination and is visited by many people each year. The main attractions are the beaches, which are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the views. There are also plenty of bars and clubs to enjoy during the evening hours.

Some unique features about this destination include: sunny weather, clear waters, and picturesque scenery.

The Travel Specialist

9) Korcula: This hidden gem is located on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast and is known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and medieval architecture. Korcula is a popular tourist destination and is visited by many people each year. The main attractions are the beaches, which are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the views. There are also plenty of bars and clubs to enjoy during the evening hours.

Some unique features about this destination include: the beautiful beaches, clear waters, and medieval architecture.

Visit Croatia

10) Split: This hidden gem is located in southern Croatia and is known for its Roman ruins, medieval architecture, and picturesque scenery. Split is a popular tourist destination and is visited by many people each year. The main attractions are the Roman ruins, which are perfect for exploring, and the medieval architecture, which is perfect for admiring. There are also plenty of bars and clubs to enjoy during the evening hours. The city is also famous for Split Film Festival and the PR generated buzz has attracted numerous celebrities to visit. Celebrities who have recently visited this Adriatic gem include Beyonce and Jay Z, Tamara and Petra Ecclestone, and Bill Gates.

Some unique features about this destination include: Roman ruins, medieval architecture, and picturesque scenery.

Adventurous Kate

There are many hidden gems to visit in Croatia this summer. Each destination has its own unique features, from the lively nightlife in Split to the beautiful beaches in Makarska. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to find a hidden gem that you’ll love.