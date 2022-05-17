Places to Explore While Visiting Miami According to a Miami Resident

Miami is a city full of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. From unique neighborhoods and historic landmarks to secret spots for locals, there's something for everyone in this vibrant metropolis.

Here are my favorite 10 hidden gems to explore while visiting Miami that I always recommend to family or friends who are visiting:

1. Wynwood Walls

Wynwood Walls is an open-air street art museum located in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami. The museum features world-renowned graffiti and street artists from all over the globe. Visitors can stroll through the outdoor galleries and admire the colorful murals while learning about the artists who created them. The museum is so popular that the hashtag #wynwoodwalls has an astonishing 932,000 tags on Instagram.

2. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is a National Historic Landmark that was built in the early 20th century. The museum is located on 28 acres of land and features a Main House, 10 acres of formal gardens, and a European-style village. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the property or attend one of the many events and programs offered throughout the year. Many top travel influencers can be seen taking photos and videos in this picturesque place with sculptures, tropical flowers, and views of the ocean.

3. The Deering Estate

The Deering Estate is a nature preserve and historical site located on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The estate was once home to Charles Deering, an American industrialist, and today it is open to the public for tours and educational programs. Visitors can explore the grounds, which include a mansion, an auditorium, and several outbuildings, or take part in one of the many outdoor activities offered.

4. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is a 83-acre botanical garden located in Coral Gables, Miami. The garden features a diverse collection of tropical plants from all over the world, as well as educational programs and events. Visitors can take a self-guided tour or participate in one of the many programs offered throughout the year.

5. Oleta River State Park

Oleta River State Park is a 1,043-acre state park located on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The park offers a variety of outdoor activities such as fishing, kayaking, cycling, and hiking. Visitors can also enjoy picnicking, bird watching, and wildlife viewing.

6. Everglades National Park

Everglades National Park is a 1.5-million acre national park located in southern Florida. The park is home to a variety of plant and animal life, as well as many different ecosystems. Visitors can take part in ranger-led programs, go on self-guided tours, or participate in one of the many outdoor activities offered.

7. Biscayne National Park

Biscayne National Park is a 173,000-acre national park located in Miami. The park is home to a variety of plant and animal life, as well as many different ecosystems. Visitors can take part in ranger-led programs, go on self-guided tours, or participate in one of the many outdoor activities offered.

8. Fruit and Spice Park

The Fruit and Spice Park is a 37-acre park located in Homestead, Miami. The park features a tropical fruit garden with over 500 varieties of fruits, vegetables, and spices. Visitors can take a self-guided tour or participate in one of the many events and programs offered throughout the year.

9. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a 70-mile long state park located in Key Largo, Miami. The park is home to the only living coral reef in the continental United States and offers a variety of activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, and kayaking. Visitors can also take part in ranger-led programs or go on self-guided tours.

10. Monkey Jungle

Monkey Jungle is a 30-acre wildlife preserve located in Miami. The preserve is home to over 400 primates from all over the world, as well as a variety of birds, reptiles, and mammals. Visitors can take a self-guided tour or participate in one of the many educational programs offered throughout the year.

Miami is a city with a lot to offer. From its beaches and nightlife to its museums and parks, there is something for everyone. The 10 hidden gems listed above are just a few of the many great places to explore while visiting Miami. So, get out there and start exploring!