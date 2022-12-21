How to Turn Off Windows Defender Windows 11?

Windows Defender is an important component of Windows 11, as it helps protect your computer from viruses and other malicious software. However, there may be times when you want to turn off Windows Defender to prevent it from interfering with other programs or slowing down your computer.

If you need to disable Windows Defender for any reason, this article will explain how to do so.

In particular, we’ll cover the steps for disabling Windows Defender in the Windows 11 operating system, as well as how to turn it back on if you need to.

Let’s get started!

What is Windows Defender?

Windows Defender is a security program that comes pre-installed on Windows 10 computers. It helps protect your PC from malware and other threats. You can turn off Windows Defender, but we don't recommend it because it leaves your computer vulnerable to attack.

Why Turn off Microsoft Defender?

Microsoft Defender is a security program that comes with Windows 10. It helps protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malicious software.

Some people may want to turn off Microsoft Defender because they don't want it running in the background and using up resources. Others may have another security program that they prefer to use and don't want Microsoft Defender to interfere with it.

If you decide that you want to turn off Microsoft Defender, there are a few different methods you can use. One is to disable it from the Settings app. Another is to use the Group Policy Editor. And finally, you can use the Registry Editor.

We'll go over all of these methods in more detail below.

How to Turn Off Microsoft Defender in Windows 11 (Temporarily)

Microsoft Defender is a built-in antivirus and anti-malware program that is included with Windows 10. It is designed to protect your computer from malware and other security threats.

If you need to temporarily disable Microsoft Defender for some reason, you can do so by following these steps:

1. Open the Start menu and type "defender" into the search box.

2. Click on the "Windows Defender Security Center" icon that appears.

3. On the left sidebar, click on the "Device security" option.

4. On the right side of the window, under the "Security Processor Options" section, click on the "Disable security processors" option.

5. A pop-up window will appear asking you to confirm your decision. Click on the "Yes" button to confirm and disable Microsoft Defender.

How to Turn Off Windows Defender in Windows 11 (Permanently)

If you're running Windows 11, there's a good chance you're using Windows Defender as your primary antivirus solution. That's because Microsoft's latest operating system comes with the security tool pre-installed and enabled by default.

But what if you don't want to use Windows Defender? Maybe you've found another antivirus program that you prefer, or maybe you're just not a fan of Microsoft's security solution. Whatever the reason, it's easy to turn off Windows Defender in Windows 11, and we'll show you how in this article.

Keep in mind that disabling Windows Defender is not recommended from a security standpoint. If you do choose to disable the program, be sure to install another reputable antivirus solution to take its place.

With that said, here's how to disable Windows Defender in Windows 11:

1) Open the Start menu and type "windows defender" into the search bar.

2) Select "Windows Defender Security Center" from the list of results.

3) Click on "Virus & threat protection."

4) Under "Virus & threat protection settings," click on the toggle switch next to "Real-time protection" to turn it off.

5) A pop-up window will appear asking if you're sure you want to turn off real-time protection. Click "Yes."

And that's all there is to it! Once you've followed these steps, Windows Defender will

Conclusion

Turning off Windows Defender in Windows 11 is a quick and easy process. All you need to do is open the Settings app, navigate to Update & Security > Windows security, click on Virus & threat protection settings, scroll down until you see the toggle switch for turning off Windows Defender and finally turn it off.

With these simple steps your computer will be protected from malicious programs without having to rely on an extra third-party anti-virus software.

