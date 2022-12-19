How to Make YouTube Videos on iPhone?

Here is the process of Making YouTube Videos on iPhone Photo by Source: YouTube

YouTubers are some of the most well-known people who make content.

And it's easy to see why: YouTube gives people a unique and easy way to share their skills and interests with the world.

If you have an iPhone, you might want to know how to start making your own YouTube videos.

It's not as hard as you might think, though.

In this blog post, we'll show you everything you need to know to make YouTube videos on your iPhone and unblock YouTube videos.

How to Make a YouTube Video on iPhone?

To make a YouTube video on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the camera app on your iPhone. Choose the video mode by swiping left or right on the camera screen. Use the on-screen buttons to adjust the focus, exposure, and other camera settings as needed. Press the red record button to start filming your video. When you're finished filming, press the red record button again to stop. Choose whether to save the video to your camera roll or discard it. Open the YouTube app on your iPhone. Tap the camera icon in the top right corner of the app. Choose whether you want to upload a new video or select one from your camera roll. Enter a title and a description for your video, and choose any relevant tags. Choose a thumbnail for your video and select any privacy or monetization settings you want. Tap the "Publish" button to upload your video to YouTube.

Keep in mind that you may need to be signed in to your Google account in order to upload a video to YouTube from your iPhone.

What You Need to Know Before Making a YouTube Video on iPhone?

There are a few things you should know before making a youtube video on your iphone.

To create a YouTube channel, first of all you need to have a Google account and you need to unblock YouTube at school, work or home.

Secondly, you need to download the Youtube app from the App Store. Once you have done this, open the app and sign in with your google account. You will then be able to access your youtube channel.

Thirdly, you need to decide what kind of video you want to make. There are many different types of videos that you can make on youtube, so it is important to choose one that is right for you. Once you have decided on the type of video you want to make, it is time to start filming. You can either use the built-in camera on your iphone, or you can use an external camera if you prefer.

Fourthly, once you have filmed your video, it is time to edit it. You can use the editing tools on the Youtube app to add titles, descriptions, and tags to your video. You can also trim your video down to only include the best parts.

Finally, once you are happy with your edited video, hit the upload button and wait for your video to go live!

You can use iPhone 12 to record screen and then create video.

Different Types of YouTube Videos You can Make on iPhone

There are four types of YouTube videos you can make on your iPhone: vlogs, music videos, how-to videos, and travel videos.

1. Vlogs: A vlog is a video blog, and they’re usually shot in one take with the iPhone held in front of the person speaking. Vloggers will often talk about their day-to-day life, or give their thoughts and opinions on current events.

2. Music Videos: You can shoot music videos with your iPhone by filming yourself lip syncing or playing an instrument along to your favorite songs. You can also film live performances if you’re a musician yourself.

3. How-To Videos: How-to videos are exactly what they sound like – tutorials that show viewers how to do something. These can be anything from cooking recipes to fixing a broken appliance. As long as you have an iPhone and know how to do something, you can make a how-to video about it.

4. Travel Videos: Travel videos are a great way to share your experiences with friends and family who couldn’t come along on your trip. You can film everything from cityscapes and landscapes to your favorite activities and attractions.

How to Make a Successful YouTube Video on iPhone?

There are several factors that can contribute to the success of a YouTube video made on an iPhone:

Choose an interesting and engaging topic: Your video should be about something that your audience will find interesting and want to watch. Plan your content: Before you start filming, it can be helpful to outline your video and plan what you want to say and show. This will help you stay focused and ensure that your video has a clear message or purpose. Use good lighting and sound: Make sure that your lighting is sufficient and that you're in a location with minimal background noise. This will help your video look and sound professional. Edit your video: Use a video editing app to trim and splice your footage, and add any transitions, music, or other special effects. This can help to make your video more polished and engaging. Promote your video: Share your video on social media, your website, and other platforms to help get it seen by more people. You can also use YouTube's promotion tools to reach a wider audience. Engage with your audience: Respond to comments and answer questions from your viewers to help build a community around your channel. This can help to keep your audience coming back for more.

Conclusion

To make a successful YouTube video on your iPhone, you should also consider choosing an interesting and engaging topic, planning your content, using good lighting and sound, editing your video, promoting your video, and engaging with your audience.

By following these tips, you can increase the chances that your video will be well-received by your audience.