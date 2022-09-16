Four trends and predictions for CRM software in 2023.

Source: talkcmo.com

Good CRM may be the only way a business can stand out in a crowded market. Businesses today may find CRM difficult to implement. CRM trends show that many CRM software packages now include new technology, making it harder for enterprises to use these tools.

In the wake of COVID-19, client expectations have only escalated. 58% of consumers expect better service than last year (Talkdesk, 2021). Combined with new customer technology, increasing expectations force organizations to improve customer relations.

According to Fortune's business insights, the global customer relationship management market is expected to increase at a 12.5% CAGR from $63.91 billion in 2022 to $145.79 billion in 2029.

To help business owners, I've listed the top CRM software trends. By identifying these trends, business owners and teams may better address client needs.

As we know, SalesForce is the best CRM software out there, but if you're on a tight budget and looking for the best features and integrations, we can't ignore other alternatives to Salesforce.

1. Getting to know customers better.

CRM software trends show that CRM has become more than just a way to keep track of contacts and nurture leads. Due to the amount of data they can gather, these tools now help businesses get a very clear picture of their customers.

Using information from CRM tools, sales and customer service teams can make detailed profiles of each customer they talk to.

Source: LinkedIn

This detailed view of customers is very helpful, especially for sales teams. According to a sales industry report (Chang, 2021), 70% of salespeople think CRM is "very important" to closing deals. Because of this, it's important for sales teams to have complete, up-to-date CRM data.

2. Every team will use CRM.

Business experts expect all teams in an organization to use CRM, which is in line with the trend of putting CRM into every part of a business. CRM technology was once thought to be the tool of the trade for teams that work directly with customers, like those in sales and customer service.

But this could change in the coming years if CRM becomes part of a set of technologies that the whole company uses.

Also, CRM software trends show that this use of CRM by the whole company may happen sooner than companies realize how underused CRM systems are. One study found that 80% of businesses know that CRM tools are useful for more than just helping sales and customer service staff.

3. Social CRM keeps getting bigger.

Social CRM doesn't look like it will slow down in the next few years. This type of CRM has become one of the CRM best practices for 2020, and businesses still use social media to get to know their customers better. In order to make this easier, many CRM tools today integrate smoothly with popular social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

In addition to CRM systems that can be connected to social media channels, businesses can now use separate social CRM solutions. With these tools, companies can learn a lot about their customers, like what they buy and how they feel about their products. The data can help businesses get a better idea of who their customers are.

4. CRM will keep tech stacks from getting tired.

Along with how CRM is used, CRM systems have also changed over time. Many CRM tools today have advanced features for sales and marketing as well as customer relationship management. As more businesses start to use these tools, their tech stacks will be able to get smaller. This can help businesses be more productive and spend less on technology.

This is also one of the many CRM trends that show how CRM is being used more and more in all of a company's tech. Companies should set up data syncs between the tools their teams use to get the most out of their advanced CRM. This syncing of data makes sure that customer information is always up to date, no matter where it is looked at.

Summing Up

Now that you know what's new in CRM, you can change your business strategy to give your customers the best experience possible. Now is a good time to look at how you use CRM systems and see if they still meet the needs of your business.

If you've outgrown the systems you're using now, the good news is that you can easily find more advanced CRM systems to replace them. With these high-tech platforms, your business can take advantage of CRM trends like automation, AI, and conversational UI.