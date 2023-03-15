Tall Indoor Plants: Add Instant Greenery to Your Home

Indoor plants have become increasingly popular in recent years. Not only do they add beauty and style to any space, but they also offer a range of health benefits. Numerous studies have shown that houseplants can improve air quality, reduce stress, and boost productivity.

Photo by Prudence Earl on Unsplash

While there are many tall indoor plants, tall ones can be incredibly impactful. These plants are commanding and can add instant greenery to any room. This article will explore five tall indoor plants that are perfect for bringing life to your home. But first, let's take a closer look at why potted plants are so important.

Benefits of Tall Indoor Plants

Tall indoor plants offer a range of benefits beyond just their aesthetic appeal. They have been shown to improve air quality, reduce stress levels, boost productivity, and even enhance overall well-being. These plants are natural air purifiers, removing harmful toxins from the air and increasing oxygen levels. They can also help create a more calming and relaxing environment, improving mood and reducing stress. Studies have shown that simply having plants in a workspace or home can increase productivity and creativity, making them a great addition to home offices and other work areas. Overall, incorporating tall indoor plants into your home can positively impact your physical and mental health.

Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

The fiddle leaf fig tree, also known as Ficus Lyrata, is a popular tall indoor plant with large, violin-shaped leaves. Native to western Africa, this plant can grow up to 10 feet tall indoors and is an excellent choice for those looking for a statement piece in their home.

The fiddle leaf fig tree prefers bright, indirect light and should be watered only when the top inch of soil feels dry. Overwatering can lead to root rot, so keeping the plant from sitting in standing water is important—additionally, the fiddle leaf fig tree benefits from occasional misting to provide the humid environment it prefers. Fertilizing the plant monthly during the growing season can also help it thrive.

Due to its large size and dramatic leaves, the fiddle leaf fig tree makes a great statement piece in any room. It can be placed in a living room or entryway or used to add height and drama to a corner. It's important to note that this plant likes to be moved sparingly, so choose a location where it can stay put for an extended time.

Bird of Paradise

The bird of paradise, or Strelitzia reginae, is a tropical plant native to South Africa. It has large, paddle-shaped leaves and bright orange and blue flowers that resemble a bird's beak and plumage. This plant can grow up to 6 feet tall indoors and is a popular choice for adding a touch of the exotic to any space.

The bird of paradise plant favors bright, indirect light and should be watered regularly to keep the soil moist but not soggy. It also benefits from occasional misting to provide the humid environment it prefers. Fertilizing the plant every few months with a balanced fertilizer can help it thrive.

The bird of paradise plant can add a tropical vibe to any room. It works well in a living room or bedroom and creates a statement in an entryway or hallway. Due to its size, it's best to place this plant where it only needs to be moved occasionally. It also looks great with other tropical plants like palms or ferns.

Rubber Plant

The rubber plant, or Ficus elastica, is a popular houseplant known for its large, glossy leaves. This plant can grow up to 10 feet tall indoors and is an excellent choice for those looking for a statement plant that is easy to care for. These plant leaves come in various colors: green, burgundy, and variegated.

The rubber plant prefers bright, indirect light and should be watered only when the top inch of soil feels dry. It is important not to overwater these plants, as it is prone to root rot. The plant also benefits from occasional misting to provide the humid environment it prefers. Fertilizing the plant monthly during the growing season can help it thrive.

The rubber plant can be used to add a touch of sophistication to any room. It works well in a living room or office and creates a focal point in a bedroom or dining room. This plant is versatile and can be placed in various locations, but it's best to avoid placing it in direct sunlight, as this can scorch the leaves.

Snake Plant

The snake plant, or Sansevieria, is a popular potted plant known for its tall, upright leaves resembling snakes. This plant is native to West Africa and can grow up to 4 feet tall indoors. The snake plant comes in various colors and patterns, including solid green, variegated, and striped.

The snake plant is a low-maintenance plant that can tolerate various growing conditions. These plants need bright, indirect light but can also take low light. The plant should be watered only when the soil is dried, as overwatering can cause root rot. It is important not to get water on the leaves or in the center of the plant, as this can cause decay. Fertilizing the plant monthly during the growing season can help it thrive.

The snake plant is versatile and can be used in various locations. It works well in a bedroom, living room, or office and can also add a touch of greenery to a bathroom. Due to its low-maintenance nature and ability to tolerate low light, it's a great plant for those new to indoor gardening or those with limited access to natural light.

Umbrella Tree

The umbrella tree, or Schefflera actinophylla, is a tall indoor plant that can grow up to 8 feet tall. It has long, glossy green leaves resembling an umbrella's spokes. This plant is native to Australia and is a popular choice for adding a tropical touch to any space.

The umbrella tree thrives in bright light and should be watered only when the top inch of soil feels dry. Overwatering the plant can lead to root rot; therefore, avoiding doing so is crucial. The plant also benefits from occasional misting to provide the humid environment it prefers. Fertilizing the plant every two to three months with a balanced fertilizer can help it thrive.

The umbrella tree works well as a statement plant in a living room or dining room but can also be used to create a focal point in an office or entryway. Giving the plant enough space to grow is important, as it can become quite large. It's best to place the plant where it won't need to be moved frequently, as the umbrella-shaped leaves can be delicate and break easily. This plant also pairs well with other tropical plants, such as palms or ferns.

Wrapping Up

Tall indoor plants not only add beauty and visual interest to a space, but they also provide a range of health benefits. When planning to include tall indoor plants in your home, it's essential to remember a few critical factors. It's necessary to evaluate your home's light and humidity levels to select plants that can thrive in those conditions. Ensure you have ample space for the plants to grow, considering that some plants can become significant. Finally, don't hesitate to try out various plant combinations and arrangements to create a distinct and appealing atmosphere.

Overall, adding tall indoor plants to your home is a simple and effective way to improve your space's look and feel while reaping the numerous benefits of houseplants. By following the care instructions provided for each plant and incorporating them into your daily routine, you can enjoy the beauty and benefits of these tall indoor plants for years to come.