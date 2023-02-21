If you want to grow your mushrooms indoors, this guide will give you everything you need to start. Mushrooms are a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal, and they're relatively easy to grow at home with the right supplies and environment.

Photo by Külli Kittus on Unsplash

In this guide, we'll cover the basics of growing mushrooms indoors, including choosing the correct species, setting up the ideal growing environment, gathering the essential supplies, and preparing the increasing area. We'll also provide tips for planting and maintaining your mushrooms so you can enjoy a bountiful harvest of fresh mushrooms all year round.

Basics of Growing Mushrooms Indoors

Mushrooms are fungi that come in many shapes, sizes, and colors. There are thousands of different species of mushrooms, and not all of them can be grown indoors. When choosing a mushroom to grow indoors, it is vital to consider the following factors:

The climate conditions needed for the mushroom to thrive

The amount of light required

The temperature range at which the mushroom can grow

The type of substrate (i.e., material) on which the mushroom will grow

Some popular indoor mushroom species include oyster, shiitake, and reishi mushrooms.

Setting Up the Ideal Growing Environment

To grow mushrooms indoors, you must create an environment that mimics their natural habitat as closely as possible. Mushrooms prefer dark, humid places with 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures. Here are some specific things you can do to create an ideal growing environment for your mushrooms:

Find a location in your home with little or no natural light. A basement or closet would be perfect.

Cover any windows in the room with blackout curtains or foil tape to block out all light.

Set up a humidifier in the room and maintain a relative humidity level between 60-80%.

Install a fan in the room to circulate air and prevent stagnant air from developing.

These tips allow you to create an indoor space perfect for growing mushrooms!

Gathering the Essential Supplies

To grow mushrooms indoors, you will need to acquire spores or spawn from a reliable source. Mushroom spores are microscopic and easier to obtain with the proper equipment. On the other hand, spawn is simply mature mycelium (the vegetative part of the fungus) that has been collected and cultured. You can often find mushroom spawns for sale online or at your local gardening store.

Selecting the Right Type of Substrate

The substrate is what the mushrooms will grow on and is typically some organic matter like straw, wood chips, or manure. The type of substrate you choose will depend on the species of mushroom you are trying to grow. For example, oyster mushrooms prefer straw, while shiitake mushrooms do best on hardwood logs.

Once you have selected a suitable substrate, it is important to sterilize it before adding the spores or spawning. This can be done by boiling it in water for 30 minutes or baking it in an oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour.

Preparing the Growing Area

Mushrooms need a dark and humid space to grow in, so the first step in preparing your growing area is to find a spot that meets these conditions. A closet or cupboard that only gets a little light is a good option. You'll also need to ensure the space is large enough to accommodate your growing containers.

You'll need to control the temperature and humidity levels to create the ideal environment for your mushrooms. The ideal temperature range for most species of mushrooms is between 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit (15-21 degrees Celsius). You can use a thermometer to track the temperature in your growing area. You can use a humidifier or place a water bowl in the room to maintain humidity.

Setting Up the Growing Containers

The next step is to set up your growing containers. Mushrooms can be grown in various containers, but plastic bags or buckets are often used because they're inexpensive and easy to find. Whatever type of container you choose, ensure it has drainage holes in the bottom so excess water can drain.

You'll also need to decide what substrate to grow your mushrooms. Substrates like wood chips, straw, or composted manure work well. Once you've chosen your substrate, sterilize it by boiling it for 30 minutes or baking it at 200 degrees Fahrenheit (93 degrees Celsius) for an hour. This will kill harmful bacteria that could harm your mushrooms as they grow.

After sterilizing your substrate, it's time to mix it with some spawn. Spawn is dried mushroom mycelium - the "roots" of the mushroom plant - combined with a suitable substrate like sawdust or bran flakes. You can purchase spawn from several sources online or at your local garden center. To mix the spawn with the substrate, add it to the container and stir until evenly distributed.

Planting and Maintaining the Mushrooms

To plant the spores or spawn, you'll need to mix them with the substrate. You can do this by placing the substrate in a large container and adding water until it's saturated. Then, add the spores or spawn and mix everything until it's evenly distributed.

Once the mixture is ready, it's time to fill up your growing containers. You can use anything that will hold the substrate and allow drainages, such as plastic buckets, trays, or bags. Punch holes in the bottom of whatever you're using so that excess water can drain.

Fill each container with the substrate mixture, leaving a few inches at the top. Then, cover the containers in your growing area with a dark material like a towel or tarp. This will create a dark and humid environment that mushrooms need to thrive.

Monitoring the Growing Conditions

It's essential to check on your mushrooms regularly to ensure they're healthy and happy. The first signs of growth should appear within a few weeks, but it can take longer depending on the mushroom species and growing conditions. Look for white spots or patches on the surface of the substrate, which indicate that the mycelium is colonizing the area.

Once you see signs of growth, remove the coverings from your containers to circulate fresh air. Monitor the substrate's moisture level and add water if necessary. The mushrooms should fruit within two to eight weeks after removing the coverings from their containers.

Harvesting Your Fruits

Cut the mushrooms at the base with a sharp knife when they are big enough to harvest. Be careful not to damage the mycelium when harvesting, as this can impact future fruiting. Once you've gathered the mushrooms, you can eat or dry them for storage.

To dry your mushrooms:

Place them on a screen or dehydrator and set the temperature to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Leave them until completely dry, which can take 12 to 24 hours. Once they're dried, store them in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.

Dried mushrooms will last several months and can be reconstituted by soaking them in water before cooking.

Wrapping Up

Growing mushrooms indoors can be a rewarding and sustainable hobby that offers many benefits. Not only does it allow you to enjoy a fresh supply of delicious and nutritious mushrooms throughout the year, but it also provides an opportunity to reduce your carbon footprint by cultivating food at home. With the right equipment and techniques, anyone can grow mushrooms indoors, regardless of their previous gardening experience. So, why not try growing mushrooms indoors and enjoy the many benefits this fascinating and rewarding activity offers? Get started on your indoor mushroom-growing adventure today!