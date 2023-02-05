The Value of a Good Web Presence

It’s no secret that the world of digital marketing is changing at a rapid pace. Customers are taking their business online in ever-increasing numbers and expect brands to keep pace by delivering high-quality service, fantastic value for money, and a broad range of exciting marketing options. If you’re looking to capitalize on this new reality and take your marketing to the next level, then learning about web presence is something you need to understand better.

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

What is Web Presence?

Many people are under the impression that online presence is about having many followers on social media platforms. While social media is a massive part of the digital marketing landscape, it’s only one aspect. In truth, having a good web presence is just as vital to success as having a solid social media presence. Here’s why: A good web presence is crucial for brands because it establishes your brand as an authentic representation of your products and services.

When someone is looking for your brand or product, they will first search on Google. If your website doesn’t rank highly on the first page of Google, then your brand isn’t going to be promoted or discovered by a large audience. It’s also important to remember that people are less likely to click on links and take action on adverts when they think they aren’t going to be taken seriously. This is where having a good web presence comes into its own: it invalidates the link and makes the ad even more enticing.

Why Does a Good Web Presence Matter?

Besides the obvious fact that having a good web presence boosts your SEO and CRM (Customer Relationships) score, there are several reasons why having a good web presence is essential for marketers. For example, Brand awareness - Having an outstanding online presence allows you to promote your brand and products to a broader audience, creating brand awareness. Relationship building - A trustworthy online company builds your online marketing strategy and helps you develop relationships with customers, which can lead to increased sales and even purchase recommendations. Website speed - A website with a high search ranking is fast enough for users to come back to again and again. They are also likely to be more attractive to potential customers, helping to increase the chance of sales.

How to Have a Good Web Presence

To have a good web presence, you must have a straightforward website. The backbone of your online company, a clear website holds a powerful position in internet users’ hearts. People are more likely to click on links to your website from other websites if the two are similar in content and design. This means your website needs to be straightforward to navigate, with easy-to-understand information and features.

Social media is massive these days, with more than 100 million users following more than 100 million accounts on average – that’s a lot of potential customers and brand follows. Have a presence on other channels, too - Although social media and digital marketing are the foundations of your online presence, you also need to have a presence on different channels, like local news, radio, and television, to expand your reach further.

Having a good web presence doesn’t happen by itself. It requires an ongoing process of parting ways with bad habits and developing new habits that will help your site to rise above the rest. Physical Presence - This is the most obvious: you must be physically onsite. This could mean setting up a desk or computer in a cafe, park, or office. Focus on your products/services - Your site’s primary objective should be to focus on what you do best and deliver value to your customers. This means that the layout, design, and information you provide should be focused on improving the customer’s experience.

Conclusion

The world of digital marketing is constantly changing, and with it, so is the landscape of marketing strategies. To capitalize on this, it’s essential to stay on top of marketing trends and developments. With that in mind, here’s a thought: why not experiment with different marketing strategies and see what happens? Leverage the power of social media, increase your search ranking, and integrate your brand with relevant keywords.

What’s missing from this list? Web presence. Having a good web presence requires effort, but it’s well worth it. Promoting your brand and products online gives you a better chance of success in the marketplace.