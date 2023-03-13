Silicon Valley Bank Is Said To Have Paid Out Bonuses on The Day of The Bankruptcy

The US government intervenes in the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank. She wants to protect depositors from losses. The bank itself should not be saved.

New development about the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank in the USA: According to a report by Axios, the bank is said to have made bonus payments to US employees on the day of the bankruptcy, as the news site learned from several sources. A few hours later, government agencies took control of the bank.

The bonus payments were for work done in 2022 and were scheduled to be paid out on March 10, 2023 – the day the bank closed. Silicon Valley Bank employees in other countries have not yet received their bonus payments, which were scheduled for later in March 2023.

In the meantime, the US government has stepped in and announced that all deposits at the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will be protected. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the US deposit insurance company FDIC issued a joint statement announcing that all SVB depositors would be fully protected and would be able to access all their money from March 13, 2023.

Another US bank under government control

A similar regulation also applies to the Signature Bank in New York, which was closed by its state licensing authority on Sunday, explained US President Joe Biden, people do not need to worry about their deposits.

"The taxpayer will not have to bear any losses in connection with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank," it said.

This also applies to the Signature Bank. The US Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC all tried to counteract the general nervousness in the banking sector. The US banking system remains resilient and on solid ground, the joint statement said.

A senior Treasury official stressed that the measures were intended to help depositors, not to bail out the banks themselves, who had taken risks and had to bear the losses themselves. It is not comparable to the 2008 financial catastrophe. Yellen had previously disclaimed that the Silicon Valley Bank would receive government assistance.